Queen is considering stripping Harry, Meghan of another title: Report

Downgraded Royal! Queen Elizabeth the second supposedly as stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of more than their own and their Royal Highnesses after they decided to resign from their higher royal duties.

The British monarch, 93, discussed the pair’s downgrading by taking away the title “Duke and Duchess of Sussex” that she gave them after their wedding in May 2018, The Evening Standard reported on Monday, January 20 ,

The queen and her son Prince Charles reconsidered the move as they did not want to appear “petty” and decided that banning their HRH titles in public while maintaining them was sufficient.

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry watch a Royal Air Force aircraft fly over Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England. Matt Dunham / AP / Shutterstock

Had Her Majesty decided to drop the additional titles as Duke and Duchess, her grandson – who is in sixth place on the British throne – would have passed one of his lesser titles, the Earl of Dumbarton, and Meghan would have been known as the Countess the standard.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Buckingham Palace released a statement on Saturday, January 18, outlining the changes for Harry [35] and Meghan [38] when they resigned as high-ranking kings. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not use their HRH titles because they are no longer members of the royal family,” the palace said a little more than a week after the couple announced on Instagram that they would step down and their time wanted to divide between Great Britain and North America and become “financially independent”.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life,” the Queen said in a statement on Saturday.

The following day, Prince Harry spoke for the first time about his “great grief” about the changes, but insisted that “there was no other option”.

“The decision I made to have my wife and I resign was not an easy one,” he said on Sunday, January 19, to supporters of his Sentebale charity in London.

“I will always pay the greatest respect to my grandmother, my commander-in-chief, and I am forever grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they have given Meghan and me over the past few months,” Harry added.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II attend the Britain Awards on June 26, 2018 in London. John Stillwell / AP / Shutterstock

“I will continue to be the same man who honors his country and continues to support the same causes, charities, and military communities that are so important to me,” he concluded. “Together you gave me an education to live. And that role taught me more about what’s right and straight than I could ever have imagined. We are making a leap of trust and thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step. “

The following day, Harry reportedly flew from London to Canada to reunite with the former star of Suits, who was in Vancouver with the duo’s 8-month-old son, Archie, shortly after the couple announced their plans on January 8 had given .

The trio previously spent their vacation break and Archie’s first Christmas in Canada in December 2019.

