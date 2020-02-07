REVIEW: We could see that we were approaching Mt Smart Stadium as the number of stalls along the street increased, which allowed the stream of fans on foot to fake Queen Merch.

Even closer, for those arriving by car, there was a handcrafted sign in the store along the strip with parking fees of $ 15 for the evening. When Queen comes to town, it’s not just the multimillionaires on stage who benefit.

Queen guitarist Brian May: His solo guitar noodles with asteroid motifs are epic in their ambition and weirdness.

Inside the stadium, about a million people (maybe less – you’re trying to estimate the crowd) were politely queued up to be petted with a metal detector wand, searched for a ticket, and bound in bright colors. Either outdoor rock gigs have been much better organized since my last visit, or queen tribute band fans are a particularly pleasing bunch. It didn’t feel like someone in the mosh pit was injuring himself tonight.

When the sun went down and the moon rose, a soft synthesizer hum came from the stage: Even if not much was turned on, you could see that it would be interesting: there were dozens of these swiveling lights, like cannons and rows of Ships look like giant video screens hanging from the four-story ceiling.

The buzz grew louder as the stragglers returned from their last minute queues to get beer and fries and the toilet.

Then it was overwhelmed by a loud recording of a tuned orchestra – and then the largest of the video screens jumped up to reveal OMG! Brian May! Play a big power chord!

Adam Lambert can play all high and low notes, but no one confuses him with Freddie Mercury.

He stood there like a rock god and was so brightly outlined from behind that you could see through the glowing corona of his astonishing curly hair and in the middle clearly see the cranial outline of Britain’s most famous rock god, astrophysicist.

When the rest of the band joined him on the first chugging beats of Now I’m Here, Auckland sat back to watch the Brian May Variety Show – a hard, riffy, bass-heavy, good bash through the back of Queen Katalog, which was alternately exciting and boring, touching and exaggerated and sometimes really surprising.

Adam Lambert and Brian May – key elements of a sophisticated multi-generation music machine.

Of course, the band is actually called “Queen + Adam Lambert” on stage because the late, great Freddie Mercury was replaced by the virtuoso young singing competition candidate. (The bassist, percussionist, and keyboardist are also ring-ins, with only May and drummer Roger Taylor representing the original Queen line-up, although keyboardist Spike Edney has worked with them since 1984.)

And no question, Lambert made an exceptionally good fist when filling Freddie’s shoes: all the heights, growling depths and the tongue-in-cheek, energetic stage presence that one could have wished for.

It was only when May pulled out his 12-string and duet it with a beautifully integrated video clip of the real Freddie in concert that you realized that Mercury used to work with a completely different intensity and vocal strength.

But May was the star tonight. He is 72 and has the thin legs and the elastic jump of a man who is half his age. Somehow he only had the stage.

Drummer Roger Taylor plays like a demon and is not bad as David Bowie’s representative in “Under Pressure”.

He conjured up amazing sounds from his instrument, sang a solo or two (not very good compared to Lambert, you have to say), chatted with the crowd, and cracked a nice series of rueful smiles, as if he wasn’t sure if he should take everything this stadium rock nonsense seriously or not.

To be fair, Taylor, 70, was also charismatic, but it’s more difficult to rule the quarters if you’re behind the tom-toms. He played like a demon, with an intensity of concentration and whiteness of the beard that made him look like a rhythmic Anthony Hopkins. He also did an excellent job singing the David Bowie line in a charged version of Under Pressure.

Brian May steals the show.

For more than two hours, this skillful music team raced through the hits between the generations, from the richly decorated melodrama from Who Wants to Live Forever? or Bohemian Rhapsody on the throbbing simplicity of Another One Bites the Dust or We Will Rock You; from the tedious bombshell of “I want everything or we’re the champions” to – well, some extremely strange guitar noodles by Brian May, which I can’t really name, but which were accompanied by a stage show of such outstanding craziness, I wondered in short whether I had an aneurysm.

In short, May hovered 10 meters above the stage alone and balanced on a giant asteroid, while images of planets as seen on the covers of science fiction novels were projected onto a barn-sized screen behind him.

All the time he spat out oceans of sonic nonsense from his guitar. It was an act of spectacular pampering by space-loving May, but somehow it made perfect sense – the well-deserved ascension of a rock god to heaven.

