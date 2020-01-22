advertisement

Queen has amassed her share of awards over the years, but on Monday they received an unprecedented award – they became the first rock band to receive their own medal in Britain. The Royal Mint announced that this is the first edition of the “Music Legends” collection. “This is a great moment for us,” said Brian May in a statement. “When we started out as a queen, even the first step of the ladder we recognized seemed remote and out of reach. It is very touching that our band is recognized in this way and our music is celebrated – a real honor. “See what it looks like below.

“Queen was one of the most influential bands of her generation and her timeless classics are still valued by millions of fans around the world,” said Nicola Howell, chief commercial officer at the Royal Mint. “That is why we are very pleased that we can honor their great contribution to British music with their own coin. It is the first time that a British band is celebrated on British soil. British music is one of our greatest contributions to culture around the world, and its musicians like Queen are at the forefront. We look forward to announcing more coins in our new “Music Legends” collection later this year that will feature the work of other exceptional British musicians. “

