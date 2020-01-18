Queen 'furious' about renovations of Frogmore reports from the UK

advertisement

Queen Elizabeth is “privately furious” about the renovation of Frogmore Cottage and calls it wasteful.

That is, according to the British tabloid The Sun, who called “sources” close to the monarch, claiming that she now thinks the renovation, including a full renovation and security upgrades that made British taxpayers £ 2.4 million ($ 4.6 million) cost, was wasteful in light of the couple moving to Canada.

This follows the news that the staff at the cottage, a monumental 17th-century building on the Frogmore estate near Windsor Castle, which the queen donated to Harry and Meghan, has been “rearranged” or “released” .

WPA pool

Queen Elizabeth is not amused.

When the queen has expressed some displeasure, she is in good company. On Tuesday, the British gossip magazines reported that Prince Phillip “spewed blood” about Harry and Meghan’s shock announcement about withdrawal of royal duties.

At least two permanent employees at Frogmore have been given a different job within the Queen’s household, while incidental staff such as chefs and maids have been told that their services are no longer needed, the Daily Mail reported.

GETTY

Frogmore cottage that was renovated for use by Meghan and Harry Windsor, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It was initially thought that the royal couple intended to “balance” their time between the United Kingdom and North America, with Canada as their base. However, it is now thought that Meghan is “not going to ever” return to the UK to live

“She doesn’t want to educate Archie there and she doesn’t want to go back and forth. She will make long visits, but that’s it,” a friend told the Daily Mail earlier this week.

Meghan and Archie are currently in Canada, while Prince Harry has remained in the UK and made his first public appearance as a senior since the announcement that he was leaving his position.

WPA pool

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

If they leave Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry and Meghan will certainly be criticized because the couple spent £ 2.4 million (NZD $ 4.6 million) last year on the taxpayer who renovated the class II building.

The couple previously lived in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, which houses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

In November 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan announced that they were moving to the Windsor Estate house, which had been converted into five separate staff apartments and had to be reworked in its original form as a five-bedroom house.

Matt Dunham

Perhaps the worst is now behind the royal family.

They moved in early April before they welcomed baby Archie in May.

