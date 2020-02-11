The couple told the Queen and other members of the royal family about their decision last year.



Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson, Peter Phillips, and his Canadian wife Autumn broke up after more than a decade of marriage, Tuesday said.

According to a statement by the couple, who was married in 2008 and have two daughters, the decision to divorce was “the best way for the two children and the continued friendship,” the BBC reported.

They were said to share custody of the children Savannah [nine] and Isla [seven].

Both family members are “sad”, but “fully supportive” for the decision to be “fellow parents”.

“The decision to divorce and share custody came after months of discussion and, though sad, is a consensual decision.”

The couple told the Queen and other members of the royal family about their decision last year.

Phillips met the 41-year-old business consultant Autumn Kelly at the 2003 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal while working for the Williams Formula 1 team. They married five years later at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Phillips, the son of the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, is the eldest grandchild of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. He is the 15th on the British throne.

As a member of the royal family, he is not a working king and has no royal title because he is descended from the female lineage. He refused a count’s offer when he got married so that his children would not have courtesy titles.