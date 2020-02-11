Another royal scandal has hit the palace: queen Elizabeth’s Grandson divorces his 11 year old wife!

Peter Phillips and woman autumn, announced their split by commenting on ITV.

“They concluded that this was the best course of action for their two children and continued friendship,” said the couple’s spokesman. “The decision to divorce and share custody came after months of discussion and, though sad, is amicable.”

Peter, 42, the son of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, married Canadian-born Autumn, 41, 2008 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. They have two daughters together: Savannah, 9 and Isla, 7th

RadarOnline.com readers know it Prince Harry said “I do” to Meghan Markle in the same chapel. princess Eugenie also said “I do” Jack Brooks Banks there months later.

“The couple’s first priority will continue to be the well-being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla,” the statement said. “Of course, both families were saddened by the announcement, but they supported Peter and Autumn fully in their decision to raise their children together.”

According to the ITV, the two will continue to raise their children in England.

The news of the couple’s separation and upcoming divorce comes after Queen Elizabeth’s son prince Andrew resigned from his royal duties. His decision was made after one Jeffrey Epstein The victim accused him of sexually abusing her. A judge dismissed the woman’s allegations of lack of evidence, and 59-year-old Andrew denied any wrongdoing.

Divorce news also comes after Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Harry, 35, has left the royal family with wife Meghan, 38, to live a more independent life.