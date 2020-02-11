Oh no! Queen ElizabethOldest grandson, Peter Phillipsand longtime woman Fall Phillips divorce after 12 years of marriage. Buckingham Palace announced the news in a statement to the Daily Mail on Monday February 10th.

“After Peter and Autumn informed HM The Queen and members of both families last year, they agreed to split up,” the statement said, adding that Peter, 43, was the son of the 93-year-old monarch’s daughter is Princess Anne – and Autumn, 41, “concluded that this was the best course of action” for their two children Savannah, 8, and Isla, 7.

Tim Rooke / Shutterstock

“The decision to divorce and share custody came after months of discussion and, though sad, is amicable,” the palace continued. “The couple’s top priority will continue to be the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla.”

The statement says: “Both families were inherently sad,” but extremely “supported Peter and Autumn in their decision to couple their children together.” In order for everything to work, the former couple met at a Formula 1 grand -Prix event in 2003 and 2008 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle made a living bond – have decided to stay in Gloucestershire to continue raising their little girls.

“Peter and Autumn have asked for privacy and compassion for their children as the family continues to adapt to these changes,” concludes.

The news of the heartbreaking divorce from Peter and Autumn is another public family drama that the Queen has had to deal with since then Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to abandon their royal duties. The couple, the proud parents of the 9-month-old son Archie, announced in a shocking statement their decision to split their time between Britain and North America.

MEGA

Since the announcement of their controversial decision, the Duke of Sussex [35] and the former actress of Suits [38] have lived in a picturesque city in Canada. “It’s a lifestyle that Harry has never experienced and he loves every minute of it,” said a royal insider recently Weekly closer, “He finally feels at peace and has never been happier – and that goes for Meghan too.”

However, Harry and Meghan may return to London earlier than fans think considering the British Commonwealth Service is coming up on March 9th. According to another insider, Elizabeth hopes the Sussexes will return to the city for this special event.

“Elizabeth has asked Harry and Meghan to return to the UK for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey – it will be one of their last royal engagements,” Closer said. “She’d like to see him again. And despite all the drama, she misses Harry too and doesn’t want him to feel alienated from the family.”