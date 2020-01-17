advertisement

Queen Elizabeth I’m not too thrilled with the money that was spent after the Frogmore Cottage renovation Meghan Markle and Prince HarryRoyal exit.

According to The sunHer Royal Majesty, 93, is “privately unfortunate” that she spent £ 2.4 million, nearly $ 3 million, to house the Sussexes rental at the Windsor house for free.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meghan [38] and Harry [35] asked to leave Kensington Palace amid royal tensions Prince William and Kate Middleton and diva rumors about the former Suits Actress.

The house was also apt and more comfortable than they were preparing to greet baby Archie,

But now that the Sussexes are leaving as senior members of the royal family, they plan to spend more time in Canada and only intend to use the home as “they continue to support the monarchy.”

They said their family would “always have a place to call home in the UK”.

With Frogmore Cottage having less time, the paid employees who once served Harry and Meghan – a property manager and a cleaner – are now being relocated.

“Workers are already offered other roles at Buckingham Palace,” said a source Daily mail.

“It’s all a bit shocked. They were very proud to work for them and to be with Frogmore. “

Radar readers know that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised the world with the bombing message that they would resign from their royal duties and divide their time between Britain and North America.

After an emergency meeting with Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Prince Harry and the high-ranking kings, the Queen admitted that she would have preferred the Sussexes to “remain full-time members of the royal family”. your decision.

Despite the money spent on Frogmore Cottage, the queen confirmed that “Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they do not want to be dependent on public funds in their new lives.”

