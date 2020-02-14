It’s been quite a whirlwind for the Royals lately, but even so Queen Elizabeth is still everything for Prince William and Kate Middleton Take some time out to spend with your children.

“Kate and William have been assigned more tasks since the royal shock, but they try to keep work in the way of their family time, so they take the time off to spend more than half the semester with the kids,” says one Insiders exclusive to Closer Weekly. “You set limits and the Queen is on your side. She supports her decision. “

“An important thing the queen has learned from her family’s recent drama is how communication, closeness, and mutual support are key to building a strong monarchy,” added the source. This happened after another insider Us Weekly confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were anxious to spend more time with their three children – Prince George6; Princess Charlotte4; and Prince Louis, 1 – now that her two oldest children are out of school.

The 93-year-old senior monarch is no stranger to supporting the decisions of her family members – she was everything for her Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back from the Royals and go their own way. “After months of talking and recent discussions, I am delighted that together we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family,” said the Queen in a statement on January 18. “Harry, Meghan and [their son] Archie will always be a very loved member of my family.”

“I acknowledge the challenges they have faced through intense scrutiny over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life,” she added. “I would like to thank them for their dedicated work in this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud of how quickly Meghan has become a family member. I hope that with today’s deal my whole family can build a happy and peaceful new life. “

