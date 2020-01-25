Queen Elizabeth presents Prince William with a new title

advertisement

Queen Elizabeth the second presented Prince William with a new title follows Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleAnnouncement that they will resign from their royal duties.

The 93-year-old monarch announced on Saturday 25 January that 37-year-old William would be the new high commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

The royal title will make William the Queen the personal representative of the Church of Scotland, where he performs engagements and other ceremonial tasks. Richard Scott, the 10th Duke of Buccleuch and the 12th Duke of Queensberry, and Princess Anne previously held the role.

William’s appointment comes a few weeks after Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced on January 8 that they would step down their royal duties. On January 18, Queen Elizabeth, William, Harry and Prince Charles reached an agreement that Harry and Meghan would no longer use their “Royal Highness” titles and that the couple could split their time between North America and the UK Cottage in Windsor, England.

Despite the shocking announcement from their family members, William and Duchess Kate have continued to fulfill their royal duties. The couple hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace on Monday, January 20, on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, which appeared to be in a good mood. William and Kate, 38, were photographed smiling and laughing when they welcomed 21 African delegations to the palace to kick off the UK-Africa Investment Summit.

The day before, Harry shared his and Meghan’s decision to retire from the monarchy during a speech at a dinner for his Sentebal charity in London. Meghan, who is in Canada with the couple’s 8-month-old son Archie, was absent.

“I didn’t take the decision I made to make my wife and I resign,” he said. “It was so many months of talking after so many years of challenges and I know I didn’t always get it right, but as far as that goes, there really was no other option.”

For his part, William, in a speech he made in West Yorkshire, England on January 15, indicated his own feelings about his brother’s departure.

“There are sometimes attempts to get people to understand that it is okay to face these challenges,” he said. “We just have to deal with them and have to go forward instead of just being paralyzed and pretending they don’t happen.”

