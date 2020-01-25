Queen Elizabeth makes changes

advertisement

Things are changing! Prince William received a new title from Queen Elizabeth in the midst of an important transition because of Meghan Markle and Prince HarryExit.

On Saturday 25 January, the 93-year-old appointed 37-year-old William the new Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland official Twitter from Kensington Palace. The father of three will now be the monarch’s personal representative to the Church of Scotland – the role was previously held by Richard Scott, the 10th Duke of Buccleuch and the 12th Duke of Queensberry.

Tim Rookie / Shutterstock

This change came after the Queen struck a certain title from her other grandson when Meghan [38] and Harry [35] decided to withdraw from the royal family. “Initially, Harry wanted to keep his HRH title, but willingly gave it up to live a simple life – this messed up in the meetings,” a source told Closer Weekly exclusively. “From now on, Harry and Meghan will only be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“They will continue to work for charity, but they will no longer have to report to the queen,” added the insider. Harry’s exit naturally affected the Duke of Cambridge, as things have already changed.

“William has done everything in his power to help his brother over the years and feels totally disappointed with his” ruthless “and” selfish “actions,” another source told Closer. “As he sees it, Harry has thrown back all the good advice he gave him on his face. If Harry felt bad or had problems, William was there for him as always Kate Middleton], “

Shutterstock

Even though there may be a bit of chaos in the royal family at the moment, the queen is still behind Harry’s decision. “After months of talking and recent discussions, I am delighted that together we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family.” Prince Philip“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very loved members of my family.”

“I acknowledge the challenges they have met through intensive scrutiny over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life,” the statement said.

We just hope that everything works in the royal family!

