Queen Elizabeth ill after Prince Harry & Meghan's Royal Exit

Queen Elizabeth the second is ill just a few days later prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dramatic royal exit.

The 93-year-old monarch withdrew from her annual visit to the Norfolk Women’s Institute branch on Thursday, January 23, saying that she felt “uncomfortable”. They canceled only 30 minutes before their scheduled arrival.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman told MailOnline that the queen was “having a cold,” while a royal insider added that her sudden illness was “not a matter of concern”.

Nevertheless, the fans were shocked when they missed the meeting she has attended every year since 1943 during her winter stay in Westrington Village Hall in Sandringham.

Credit: Shutterstock (2)

Every year at the event, she meets the WI women for tea and cake before hearing a speech. This year, BBC news anchor Huw Edwards made this speech.

Queen Elizabeth’s sudden health crisis comes a month after her husband, prince Philipwas hospitalized because of an existing condition. The Duke of Edinburgh (98), who has had countless complaints in recent years, has not been discovered since. It also comes two days after Harry, 35, left London to join Ms. Meghan, 38, and son Archie in Canada.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the family of three hid in a beautiful mansion on Vancouver Island after renouncing their royal titles and resigning as leading kings. You are now working on becoming financially independent.

The Queen shared various statements regarding Harry’s and Meghan’s departure – now nicknamed “Megxit”. In her latest version, she said that despite her decision to leave the monarchy, the Sussexes will always be very beloved members of my family.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life,” she added.

It is unclear whether the queen is currently being treated for her illness. As fans know, this is one of the first times that she missed a royal event for health reasons as she missed the traditional Christmas Day service in 2016 due to a severe cold.

