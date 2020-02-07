Advertisement

The queen became the longest reigning queen in September 2015, surpassing her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria. At the time, at the age of 89, the Queen said at the time that the title was “not one I have ever sought”.

How long has the queen been on the throne?

On February 6, 1952, the Queen’s father, George VI, died of a coronary thrombosis.

Prince Philip, whom she married in 1947, brought the news to the Queen, who ascended the throne immediately after King George’s death.

Advertisement

Her coronation took place a year later based on a tradition that a reasonable time should pass after the death festivals of a monarch.

READ MORE: The Sandringham Tragedy – How Philip Will Relieve The Queen’s Sadness

The year gap also gave the planning committees time to organize the ceremony.

The Queen’s Coronation took place on February 6, 1953 at Westminster Abbey.

During the ceremony, the queen took an oath and was anointed with holy oil and decorated with traditional robes and insignia.

She was crowned Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka (then known as Ceylon).

In politics, Great Britain joined and left the Queen of the European Union during the reign.

In 1979 she opened the parliament for the first prime minister, Margaret Thatcher.

During the Queen’s reign, Britain waged a war against Argentina in the 1980s and against Afghanistan in 2001.

The Cold War ended during the reign of the Queen in 1989 with the fall of the Berlin Wall.

In 1977 the Queen and the country celebrated their silver anniversary.

Her golden anniversary was celebrated in 2002 and her diamond anniversary followed in 2012.

Her two sons divorced during her reign.

Prince Charles and Prince Andrew divorced, Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York, announced their separation in 1992 and divorce in 1996.

Princess Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris a year later.

More recently, the Queen has attended several royal weddings for her immediate family.

Prince Charles married Camilla Parker-Bowles, today’s Duchess of Cornwall, in 2005.

Her grandson Prince William made a knot in 2011 with Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have since had three children: Prince George in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018.

In 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married and became Duke and Duchess of Sussex. At the beginning of the year, however, they announced that they would step down from their royal duties.

Princess Eugenie also married Jack Brooksbank in 2018 – and this year her older sister Beatrice will also tie the knot.

Advertisement