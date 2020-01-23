Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip children: meet their royal children

advertisement

We’re all obsessed with members of the British monarchy, not least thanks to Netflix’s The Crown. And the matriarch of the royal family is natural Queen Elizabethwho has ruled in the UK for over 65 years. What was even more impressive was that she did this when she raised four children! But who exactly are the Queen’s children?

Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip – who have been cornered since 1947 – received three sons and one daughter during their royal marriage. Is your oldest Prince Charleswho comes first in the succession. Came next Princess Anne, then Prince Andrew, and last, Prince Edward,

Prince Charles

The Queen’s first child, Charles Philip Arthur George, Prince of Wales, was born on November 14, 1948 in Buckingham Palace. Today, at the age of 71, he is the oldest and longest serving heir in British history, and the longest serving Prince of Wales, who has held this title since 1958. During his royal upbringing, Charles was brought up at home by a governess aged five to eight years before attending the Cheam and Gordonstoun schools, the same facilities where his father Philip was educated. Charles later went to Trinity College, Cambridge, where he received a Bachelor of Arts. From 1971 to 1976 he served in the Royal Navy.

As an adult, Charles caught the world’s attention when he started dating and quickly became one of the UK’s best bachelors. In July 1981, he married the deceased Princess Diana When he was 32 years old and Diana was only 20 years old, the couple received their first child, the son, in June 1982 Prince William, son Prince Harry He later joined the family in September 1984. In December 1992, Charles and Diana officially announced their separation after eleven years of marriage and completed their divorce in August 1996.

Eight years after Diana tragically died in a car accident in Paris in August 1997, Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles Charles had made an appointment with Camilla before meeting Diana, and the two continued their relationship during his marriage to Lady Di. When he made the alliance with Camilla, Charles became the stepfather of their two grown children – son Tom Parker Bowles and daughter Laura Lopes – from their first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles.

Today Charles and Camilla live in the royal family’s Clarence House and regularly participate in official engagements together. Praised as the “hardest working member of the royal family,” Charles does a lot of charity work, performs at events, supports the queen, and makes royal trips around the world on behalf of the monarchy. He is also an avid painter who is passionate about climate change and has written two books, A Vision of Britain: A Personal View of Architecture and The Old Man of Lochnagar.

Princess Anne

The Queen’s second child, Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise, Princess Royal, was born on August 15, 1950 in Clarence House. At the time of her birth, Anne was third on the throne behind her mother (then Princess Elizabeth, daughter of the reigning King George VI) and her older brother Charles. Today Anne, 69, is the twelfth of the royal successors. In childhood, a governess taught Anne primarily in her home at Buckingham Palace until she enrolled in Benenden boarding school in 1963 at the age of 13. She didn’t go to college.

In November 1973, Anne married her first husband, Mark Phillips, at the age of 23 at Westminster Abbey. The couple later had two children – son Peter Phillips (born November 1977) and daughter Zara Tindall (born May 1981) – together before divorcing in April 1992. Just a few months after her divorce, Anne joined the union with Sir Timothy Laurence (who was previously Queen Elizabeth’s royal rider) in the Church of Scotland on December 12, 1992.

Today Anne and her husband live at St. James’s Palace. Aside from her philanthropic endeavors, Anne’s high profile is her talent as a rider. She won the European Eventing Championship in 1971 and even participated in the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal. Like her siblings, Anne now supports the Queen and the royal family by regularly participating in official engagements and traveling around the world on royal tours.

Prince Andrew

The Queen’s third child, Andrew Albert Christian Edward, Duke of York, was born on February 19, 1960 in Buckingham Palace. At the time of his birth Andrew was in second place on the throne (today he is sixth) and was known for being the first child of an incumbent British monarch since 1857, since Queen Elizabeth was only a princess in Charles’s time and Anne joined the family. Before attending the Heatherdown Preparatory School in Berkshire, England as a teenager, Andrew was taught at home by a governess like his siblings. He later enrolled with Gordonstoun in Scotland and even studied abroad in Canada. Andrew did not attend college and instead joined the Royal Navy.

During his time in the Navy, Andrew served as a helicopter pilot and warship captain, and was on active duty during the Falklands War. Today the 58-year-old is commander and vice admiral of the Royal Navy. Andrew married in July 1986 Sarah Ferguson at Westminster Abbey and the couple later welcomed daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in August 1988 and March 1990, respectively. Unfortunately, Andrew and Fergie divorced in May 1996, but the two still live together today, and even at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Now Andrew, like his older siblings, spends his time representing the royal family on various charity events, official outings and tours abroad. The two are still so friendly today that they recently bought a ski hut in Switzerland together. Andrew never married again, so theoretically a romantic reconciliation with Fergie could take place!

In November 2019, Andrew was released from Buckingham Palace for his connections to the convicted felon Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Edward

The Queen’s fourth and last child, Edward Antony Richard Louis, Earl of Wessex, was born on March 10, 1964 in Buckingham Palace. At the time of his birth, Edward was third in the series of successors, but is now ninth to take over the British throne. Like his three older siblings, Edward, now 55, was taught by a governess as a child and later attended Gibbs School, Heatherdown School, Gordonstoun, and Wanganui Collegiate School in New Zealand. Edward then enrolled at Jesus College Cambridge, where he studied history and then received a Masters of Arts degree.

After completing his education, Edward joined the Royal Marines, but left the program’s strenuous training course in 1987 and then, interestingly, began a career in the entertainment industry. After working as a theater production assistant and working on the British TV show The Grand Knockout Tournament, Edward founded the television production company Ardent Productions in 1993. The company was liquidated in 2009 with assets of only $ 52.

In June 1999, Edward married the Countess of Wessex at St. George’s Chapel and the couple had two children – daughter Lady Louise Windsor (born November 2003) and son James, Viscount Severn (born December 2007). He and his family now live on the Royal Family Bagshot Park property in Surrey, England. Today Edward took on many of his father Prince Philip’s royal duties after the Duke of Edinburgh retired in the summer of 2017. He regularly attends royal events and goes abroad with his siblings to publicly represent the British monarchy.

