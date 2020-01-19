Quavo threw fists at the Paris Fashion Week after party | The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

Quavo is currently in Paris and is taking part in Paris Fashion Week. Unfortunately, it looks like part of his itinerary involves throwing hands at an after party.

So far, the details are incomplete, but in the video the Migos rapper was definitely angry and let his fists fly.

Quavo took a TMZ to the Palais Maillot nightclub on Thursday (January 16) to celebrate the after-party for his friend Offset’s Paris fashion week. However, one source says Offset and his rapping wife Cardi B were already exposed elsewhere when he arrived.

But the source of Quavo’s anger might be that he was reportedly held at the door when security guards didn’t realize who he was. Hey, it happens, he’s abroad and all of that.

However, the same witness says one of the dancers from Les Twins, the same cats who were on tour with Beyonce, recognized him and tricked the rapper. But when he got to the venue, an angry Quavo thumped an employee. Then even one of the twins who swung the rapper caught a flying fist for his problems as the rapper passed. Hey, life is coming quickly.

As for offset, his show was a success and he recently paid a chunky debt to the IRS.

Cops were not called and Quavo left without further incident. He might want to get out of Paris sooner or later, considering that the footage is on the Internet wherever he steals people. Check out the video below.

