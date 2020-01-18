Quarterback Patrick Mahome's mother on increasing the MVP

advertisement

KANSAS CITY, MO. – While thousands of fans cheer on the Chiefs, a Texas fan has been cheering quarterback Patrick Mahomes for years, even before he ever gets a soccer ball.

Randi Mahomes, the mother of Patrick Mahomes, is the original “Mahomie” and probably the only person Chiefs fans should thank for the red and gold quarterback.

“I knew that when it came to sports, he would be able to reach any level,” she told FOX4 in an exclusive one-on-one interview.

But she said football wasn’t his first choice.

“Before his junior year in high school, he came to me this summer to quit football. But I just said that if you quit, you will regret it,” she said to him.

Randi Mahomes said her son had never been a fraud. He’s always trying to win and he’s never a show-off.

Number 15 has always been a team player, except when he occasionally sat on the bench – by mom.

“I had to stop him from practicing when he got into trouble as a child,” she said.

And she added that he never liked to be the center of attention.

“He really is a private individual. He was always a good child, I will say,” she said to FOX4.

She also said he was always good with other children, so she was not surprised that his “15 and the Mahomies” foundation donated $ 15,000 to equipment for an inclusive playground at Children’s Mercy Hospital, a charity called Randi Mahomes at heart to buy.

Patrick Mahomes is the oldest of his siblings. His brother Jackson Mahomes is 19 years old and his sister Mia is 8 years old.

“I always told Patrick and Jackson to look for a child in school – I’m not saying that they should choose every child – find one that just seems to sit on its own or something, say ‘hello’ , every day, “said Randi Mahomes.

She also said that she tried to keep her children on the ground as a top priority over time in the family.

“I’m proud of football, but the family part of it – I’m a lot more proud and I definitely can’t get enough of it,” she said.

Randi Mahomes said she doesn’t look at her son any differently than her other children.

“I don’t think it really hit me because he’s still my son,” she said. “He’s still Patrick and my other two are still my children. I don’t look at him any differently today than I did five years ago.”

But number 15 is different and his mother says that she is slowly getting used to the idea, but she added that Patrick Mahomes will always be her baby, her firstborn.

“I’m very, very proud,” said Randi Mahomes. “I always say we are blessed. He is blessed to be able to fulfill his dream – to live and do exactly what he loves.”

