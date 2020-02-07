Welcome to our new column with bloggers and beauty influencers Muniq Bakare-Saba – and we are happy to announce her as our newest BNS employee! Every month she shares all her tips and tricks – from her beauty favorites to the new products and processes that she currently loves. For this column, we asked her to give an overview of how she manages her skin for these long-haul flights. Enjoy!

I LOVE traveling, discovering new places, food and cultures. I have made many long flights over the years, the longest of which is a direct 14 hour flight !! Flying takes such a toll on your body and skin. So if you do good care during the flight, you won’t arrive as if you’ve crawled to your destination.

I would ONLY recommend using products that you have used before or products that your skin is used to. Don’t be like me trying a sweet [which I’ve never used] night cream on board an 8-hour flight that I REALLY responded to! I had to rush to the bathroom at 30-minute intervals to spray water on my dry, tight, and piercing face. Sure, it was the most unpleasant flight and I never made that mistake again.

Below are some of my maintenance tips to guide you through this long flight

Hand disinfectant / wet wipes

I am not a Germaphobe, but you never know what you might encounter while traveling and it is best to be prepared for it. I like it when one or both of these things are on hand because sometimes the bathroom is occupied and I’m honestly too lazy to queue. When doing in-flight skin care, you definitely need to touch your face to apply products and you want your hands to be clean and bacteria-free before doing so.

drinking water

# Drink enough! Air pressure on the plane is super super drying, add foods with lots of sodium and alcohol to the mixture and you have dehydrated your body and skin. I like to buy a large 1 liter bottle of water or a few smaller ones before the flight because they never give you enough water during the flight. You need more than a small cup of water to get through on the transport flight.

moisture mask

Don’t be shy about masking in flight! I used to be so shy about putting on masks during a flight, but now I don’t care, I mask everywhere! You can use a gel mask, cream mask, or sheet mask during or before your flight, anything but clay. I love putting on a sheet mask during the flight because I don’t have to worry if my fluid supply is exceeded [I can pack several on board]. The results are instantly visible and I can take cute airplane selfies with my mask!

Rich moisturizer / night moisturizer

Please let this be something you are already using! If I do not have a mask on hand occasionally, I apply plenty of moisturizer for the night so that it acts as a kind of cream mask. A layer can also be used after a sheet mask.

face oil

Oils do not moisturize. However, adding a few drops of your preferred non-odorous facial oil to your moisturizer or moisturizer can help lock in the much-needed moisture.

suncream

If you are a frequent flyer, you know that the window seat is the next best after more leg room! But with great strength comes great responsibility, you are 20,000 feet closer to the sun, UV rays penetrate more easily and can damage your skin. Applying and reapplying your sunscreen every 2 hours [day flight] is essential for protecting your skin, as is closing the blinds!

hand cream

Just like your face, your body can travel dry, change in weather conditions, and soap heavily. I really hate when my hands are dry, so I always have some hand cream in my little bag of liquids. Even better is a travel-sized body lotion that you can use on your feet.

Lip balm

When I’m dehydrated like many other people, my lips will crack. It is not cute. Packing a moisturizing lip balm is a must for a flight and in life. Instead of making things worse by licking [guilt!], I try to use it again throughout the flight, even if this sometimes means that I just ate a fatty meal.

Whether you are arriving by plane, car or train, these skin care tips can be used to help you get to your destination with glowing, moist skin!

Muniq Bakare-Saba is a skin care enthusiast, passionate skin care enthusiast and founder of QSkin, a transparent and honest platform where others can learn how to best care for their skin by sharing product reviews, skin tips and routines. Follow her on Instagram @q_skin and visit her blog www.qskinbymuniq.com.

