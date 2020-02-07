If it were up to us, we would wake up to the sweater’s weather every day. Sure, we also like the weather with tank tops and swimsuits. But all year round we long for this cosiness that only comes from wrapping ourselves in a warm, fluffy sweater!

Can’t you tell anything Then you have not yet found the right sweater. Don’t worry, because we will change your mind about what buyers call the softest cardigan you’ll ever own. It may also be the most elegant – especially at such a low price!

Amazon see it!

Get the QIXING open-front casual cardigan (originally $ 50) now for only $ 33 from Amazon! Please note that prices are correct at the time of publication, February 7th, 2020. Subject to changes.

Hundreds of Amazon reviewers chose this QIXING cardi because it loves its flattering style and incredibly soft fuzzy knit. They love that it doesn’t look like similar pieces and how vivid the colors look in real life. No wonder so many say that they need to collect more shadows. Fortunately there are currently 12 to choose from!

This sweater keeps you warm, but is light and doesn’t feel too heavy. The material is also super stretchy, which is always an advantage, especially for long, possibly restricting pieces. This extends to the knee and its open front enables breathtaking draping. Did you see these cute patch pockets? Just to be sure. We don’t want you to miss any of the impressive features of this cardigan!

Would you like to learn more about the color options we have to choose from? Of course you do! For the solids there are black, khaki, dark khaki, white, wind red, dark green, royal blue, navy blue and light blue. The other three, you ask? Striped! The color lock is masterfully done, and you’ll want to see all three before you check out!

Grabbing this ultra-soft sweater for a 32% discount is no small feat, especially considering how you can wear it. Over jeans, over a dress, over a romper with belt – that goes with everything. Shoppers say they love it for professional settings too, as it keeps them comfortable in their chair all day, but looks absolutely chic!

Are you starting to see our cardigan weather obsession now? Don’t worry if you are not 100% there yet – everything will make sense as soon as you put on this dreamy cardigan!

Look at it!

Not your style? More information about QIXING and other cardigans available on Amazon can be found here!

Find out more about our selection and offers Here!

