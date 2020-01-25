Qantas A380 makes an unplanned visit to Auckland Airport after a medical emergency

advertisement

A Qantas A380 made an unplanned visit to New Zealand on Saturday after a passenger on board had sustained a medical emergency.

A Qantas spokesperson said flight QF8 from Dallas-Fort Worth to Sydney was originally diverted to Nadi, Fiji, following a medical emergency on board.

Due to crew duty restrictions, the plane was unable to reach Australia after the unplanned stop in Nadi, so the pilots flew to Auckland International Airport, where Qantas had more options to accommodate customers on another flight, the airline said. spokesman.

All customers would be flown back to Australia on Saturday.

“We have added a new service from Auckland on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner and all customers received meal vouchers and will be deployed again today on flights to Australia.”

BROOK SABIN / MATERIAL

The diverted Qantas A380 pictured at Auckland International Airport on Saturday morning.

The plane landed in Auckland around 9:00.

The detour comes one day after several planes had to make a detour from Auckland Airport after the runway was unexpectedly closed for maintenance.

One was a Singapore Airlines A380 that was diverted to the Ohakea Air Force Base near Palmerston North.

In February, Airbus announced it would end production of the world’s largest passenger aircraft in 2021, less than 14 years after the first flight. Only 17 of the aircraft will be completed.

Auckland Airport welcomed its first A380 in 2009 with Emirates flying between Sydney and Auckland with a 489-person double-decker.

JOHN SELKIRK / MATERIAL

A Qantas A380 parked at Auckland International Airport in 2008.

