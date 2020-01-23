PwC presents new technologies Accounting today

advertisement

PricewaterhouseCoopers showed some of its new and emerging technologies it developed for its employees and clients, particularly in the field of auditing, at an event on Tuesday in its offices in New York.

At PwC’s Immersive Experience, the company’s members demonstrated some of the products and technologies used to provide audit, confirmation, and advisory services to clients and within the PwC workforce.

“What you will see is a reflection of our company’s strategy to train 55,000 people in critical tools, digital minds and how to evaluate the results of data visualization and analysis,” said Wes Bricker (pictured), deputy Chairman and US President and Mexico Assurance Leader at PwC. “This helps us to advance our work. We’ve trained all of our employees to help develop technology, but we’ve also invested a lot from above to ensure we have company-wide platforms that come together and enable us to move forward. “

advertisement

Bricker, who returned to PwC last year after serving as chief accountant at the Securities and Exchange Commission, announced that PwC announced a billion-dollar training program for New World, New Skills in late 2019.

“We are run by people and are technology-enabled,” he said. “New World, New Skills is a $ 3 billion commitment to us to do what we’ve already done in the United States worldwide: investing in our people with the tools, training, and technology that all of ours Employees need to continue working to drive our business. $ 3 billion is second to none and enables us to move forward. “

Another program recently announced by PwC is Access Your Potential, which provides $ 320 million in technology training, tools, and expertise to help teachers, nonprofits, and students, particularly in underserved areas, narrow down the digital potential to enable sharing. “This brings our investments to the most remote areas of our society and helps advance everyone in society,” said Bricker. “It is very exciting. A lot reflects our investment in the quality of our work. The tools, the technology enable us to improve the consistency of our work, the depth of our work and the quality of our work. Quality remains our top priority , and you will see how we do this in different ways, but what you will also see is a cultural perspective in our company, an investment in people with a broader education – training in computer science, data technology and also in the free Arts that bring them together with an essential person and machine collaboration. “

The products shown at the demonstration included Cash.ai, a program that uses artificial intelligence to automatically read, understand, and test customer documents, including reported cash balances, bank reconciliations, bank confirmation letters, foreign exchange data, and the bank’s financial condition, for a more thorough review to carry out of cash.

The Aura Execution Engine is a cloud-based system that streamlines the audit testing process by using artificial intelligence to make an initial selection, validate data, flag exceptions, and help audit teams make decisions.

Aura Planning and Completion offers a web-based planning and completion environment for audits. Aura Risk Assessment supports audit teams in documenting their assessments and promotes more thorough risk assessments and account identification.

PwC also showed a networked platform used by some hotel chain customers who use the Internet of Things (IoT) to enable customers to create assets such as objects.

Astro is a cognitive agent for mobile workers that enables employees to communicate via notifications and manage their time. A technology is used that is comparable to digital assistants such as Siri and Alexa.

“Astro is an intelligent automation assistant,” said Suneet Dua, chief product officer at PwC. “We are a company with 1,600 systems around the world. The aim was to summarize these tasks. When you think about it, most of you have a home system that you can use to ask questions, such as: B. what the weather is like or what you want to have dinner. These home systems have an open application. You don’t know what you’re going to ask. You have to find out. But in corporate practice, we think it’s an open audit. I know the questions my partners and my employees ask every day. I know where the data is located because it is made available by other people, regardless of whether it is invoicing, invoicing, calendar management or sales. You simply go through our back office and front office systems. The goal was to get these answers in seconds. We have been living for a year and 21,000 people are there. We have about 250,000 “intentions” or questions for the system. ”

Another new product is FranSuite, a digital marketing platform for franchisees that enables them to create, monitor and optimize their digital advertising campaigns across different channels to improve brand consistency and digital marketing. Users can view performance data on a dashboard to identify and optimize their local advertising campaigns. They can then share best practices and analysis across the network. Code-e (see below), a speaking robot, welcomed the visitors to the event.

The company’s main focus is on improving audit technology. PwC has developed a digital fitness app that enables auditors and other employees to improve their technological skills on their mobile devices. “With time, you really change the day-to-day life of an auditor,” said Sherri Guidone, technology leader for insurance at PwC in the United States. “They spend a lot less time on these routine tasks and we get them to do the human things we need from them so the machine isn’t good.” If you take a look at what we did with digital accelerators, we qualify all of our employees through digital academies and through our amazing digital fitness app, with which you can assess your current digital acumen and actually learn with the integrated learning app. As things change and new technologies evolve, we can easily add new content to keep our employees up to date with the digital fitness app, which is of course mobile. What we really do is democratize innovation. We not only focus on industrial, company-wide products that are really important, but we also democratize innovations in which our employees can solve unique problems on a one-off basis for the circumstances of a particular customer. “

Bricker noted that PwC offers its employees special learning days on which they can improve their technological skills. “It is the industry-wide affirmation practice that is dedicated to learning for a day and protecting the time that all of our employees learn,” he said. “This is an important business decision that reflects the culture and emphasis we will place on learning, skills and innovation in the future. These are technologies that bring together the best of our people and the best of our machines. But when we work together, we achieve a much better experience and a much higher level of quality, which ultimately encourages us to pursue our goal of building trust and solving problems. ”

advertisement