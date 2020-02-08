Members of the project-wide advisory committee will hear an update on the lawn on Monday, which was the focus of a dispute between dog owners and the owner of an expensive house in The Villages.

The three-hectare property next to the multimodal path on Morse Boulevard south of the Hillsborough Trail has been under surveillance by District Property Management since the dispute broke out in 2018.

Marvin Rosser, who lives at 3642 Enterprise Drive, complained to PWAC that he couldn’t even sit on his porch due to the noise of the villagers, whose dogs were romping in the green area. PWAC initially agreed to cordon off the area for more than $ 5,000. However, PWAC resigned after a crowded crowd of dog owners protested at the request of a single homeowner against using local money to cordon off a common area.

A villager walks his dog on a three hectare property behind the villager Marvin Rosser’s house.

Some PWAC members were concerned about the possible deterioration of the turf from the villagers’ golf carts.

PWAC will review a number of District Property Management photos on Monday.

“At this point, the carts parked there had little or no impact on the lawn,” wrote a district property management official in a memo to PWAC members.

PWAC will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Monday at the district office above Starbucks on Lake Sumter Landing.