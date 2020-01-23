PvdA candidate for Nelson Rachel Boyack promises push for new hospital

advertisement

Job candidate for Nelson Rachel Boyack wants to win the seat in the general elections this year.

PvdA candidate for Nelson Rachel Boyack has launched her campaign for the general elections and promises to work with the Minister of Health to ensure investments in a new hospital.

“Nelson needs a new hospital,” Boyack told the crowd on Thursday during her campaign launch for the 2020 elections. “Our hospital has 50-year-old buildings that need to be replaced and nurses work in tight spaces.”

Transport was another priority on a “long list” that Boyack said she wanted to reach Nelson.

“As your local MP, I will work with both of our councils [Nelson City and Tasman District] to improve our public transportation and seek support from the central government for new public transportation, cycling and walking,” she said.

Boyack says Nelson needs a new hospital. Nick Smith also insisted.

It is Boyack’s second attempt to win the Nelson chair. She was also the Labor candidate for the 2017 elections and finished second after seasoned incumbent national parliamentarian Dr. Nick Smith, who is also running again and insisting on a new hospital. Labor won the party vote in 2017.

Boyack has long focused on housing and called it her top priority in November when she was selected as Labor Party candidate for the 2020 elections.

“Here in Nelson, we are still seeing the effects of nine years of neglect under the previous national government, particularly in the area of ​​housing,” Boyack told the crowd on Thursday.

Every week she was contacted by a Nelson family “desperate for a place to call home”.

“If National had built the number of state houses each year that we now build here in Nelson, we wouldn’t be in this mess,” said Boyack. “We must continue building state houses so that all Nelson families have a warm, dry house to live in.”

The region also needed “decent” jobs and more training opportunities.

“Nelson still has a reputation for ‘solar wages’,” Boyack said. “I spent many years in Nelson negotiating wage increases for employees at some of our largest employers. I also successfully campaigned to keep important programs at NMIT running, such as adventure tourism. I will be a champion of a strong vocational training and well-paid jobs in the region. “

Boyack listed some of the priorities she believed Labor had provided, including investments in mental health and state housing, along with more police and nurses. The labor had also lifted the minimum wage and passed the Zero Carbon Bill, she said.

“We have started and I am the first to acknowledge that we have much more to do,” Boyack said.

“We can’t do it all in one time, so voters have a choice in this election – to stay with the winning team making steady progress towards a fairer New Zealand or to return to the team that gives us a housing crisis, growing inequality, a lack of infrastructure and dirty rivers. “

Boyack has been active between elections, such as speaking in November 2018, to support the holding of a Kiwibank branch at Stoke.

