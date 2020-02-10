The Russian police stormed a music video by Pussy Riot in St. Petersburg on Sunday (February 10), referring to the country’s “gay propaganda” law, the band released overnight. They said the political police accused them of “extremism” and “made an illegal video,” but did not provide any legal justification for the group’s removal from the Lenfilm studio where they were shooting. Below is a brief preview of the video and footage that appears to be showing the Russian police who are releasing their allegations.

The shoot for a new song entitled “БЕСИТ / RAGE” included “150 activists, mainly women or queers”, the group said. They allege that the police have instructed Lenfilm to turn off the power and prevented Pussy Riot from bringing a generator with them to stop filming. The 2013 law on “gay propaganda” continues to be enforced, although in 2017 it was classified as illegal by the European Court of Human Rights.

In a statement to Russian media, Lenfilm claimed that the police in the video were actors and attributed the blackout to an electrical problem. On Instagram, Pussy Riot replied: “Damn, if the actor had played that, he would have won an Oscar.”

“We lost $ 15,000 in video production today,” the group writes Money, so this video will run anyway. “

