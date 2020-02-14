The Puss in Boots | Sister | (Blue note)

3 1/2 out of 5 stars

The scarcity of the recorded edition of this trio (Sister is only their second album since its informal foundation in 2008) should not be seen as a lack of initiative. After all, the singer / songwriter Sasha Dobson, Catherine Popper and especially Norah Jones have an active solo career.

Look at this second release as a kind of gift. Like its predecessor, it’s a reserved, capricious, occasionally transcendent collection of originals and rather obscure covers that are sung by three women who are clearly in sync with each other as they enter a subtle, often gorgeous, folk-pop arena.

These 14 tracks initially seem a bit too reserved and reserved to leave a big impression. But repeated games help define and refine the music as beautiful, multi-layered harmonies when sparse instruments get into your head and stay there. None of the threesomes seem to have a particularly good command of his instruments (Jones’ drums are primitive at best and their guitar playing is simple but cute), but that only adds another level of charm to the process.

The alternate recording is open and clear, even if you get the impression that these are pretty good demos that made the final cut mainly because of the spontaneous, homemade and organic performances. Not surprisingly, Jones has the most famous vocals, but the joy of hearing all three women sing either in part or on the entirety of each track helps make this set so coherent. There are regions (“Lucky”, “Razor”, both written by Popper), emotional singer / songwriter pop (“The Great Romancer”), some stripped-down indie rocks (“Nothing You Can Do”) and lots of folk. both in sound and in the way of thinking of this selection.

The immediately most impressive moments are covers by Tom Petty (an incandescent, heartbreaking reading of “Angel Dream” with Jones on the lead vocals), Paul Westerberg (the incisive “It’s a Wonderful Lie” that Popper Keeping saved from the dark original male-oriented lyrics) and Dolly Parton (“The Grass is Blue” is one of the best, albeit least-known, lyrical compositions of the Nashville icon, which includes all three voices that deal with Jones’ lead in the choir with one naturally nuanced touch is listed).

The largely balladic program keeps the flame at a low boiling point, where these women feel most comfortable. Originals like Dobson’s “Nothing You Can Do” feel like Neil Young’s B-Pages from his After the Gold Rush era, and the title track, one of three co-written by the trio, has a soothing retro 60s feel with a reserved surf -Twang.

Don’t let the relaxed, family atmosphere stop you from appreciating the charm of this beautiful side project. It’s rather the feeling that you are a fly on the wall looking in while Dobson, Jones and Popper meet, which makes the sister with the appropriate title such a successful and welcoming listener. It’s perfect for Sunday morning with this third cup of coffee or whenever you want to invite these three talented women to your living room for an intimate, expressive performance.

