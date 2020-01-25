Purdue continues Wisconsin's domestic dominance in 70-51 routers of National Sports

advertisement

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. (AP) – Isaiah Thompson scored 14 points on Friday night and Purdue replied that coach Matt Painter challenged his players’ toughness with one of the season’s best performances in a 70:51 home race in Wisconsin.

The Boilermakers (11-9, 4-5 Big Ten) improved to 41-4 at home against the Badgers (12-8, 5-4). Sasha Stefanovic added 12 points and Purdue had seven goal scorers who contributed at least five points. Purdue also limited the Badgers to the second lowest point of the season.

The home team dominated the boards with 42 to 16, including 16 offensive rebounds. Evan Boudreaux had a game high of 13.

Just three days ago, the worlds were reversed. Wisconsin scored a program record of 18 points in a 82-68 home win against Nebraska and a third home win in four games. Purdue was humiliated by Illinois for the third time in four games with 79 to 62.

This caused Painter to get his players to the point due to lack of intensity.

But from the beginning that would not have been an option this evening, since the boiler smiths have created additional offensive opportunities with a relentless rebound. A cross of 24:10 in the first half on the boards included 10 on the offensive. An early 18-4 run allowed Purdue to build a two-digit lead that he would not do without.

Defenders chased the roof soldiers to force too many shots while the ball possession clock expired. Wisconsin missed eight consecutive shots in one section of the first half, as well as all eight 3-point attempts to leave 33-15 behind at halftime.

The Badgers finished 7 out of 22 from the 3-point range, while Purdue was 9 out of 19.

Purdue extended the lead to 41-17 at the start of the second half, survived a short rally in Wisconsin and retreated again.

D’Mitrk Trice and Micah Potter led the Badgers with 11 points each.

Wisconsin: To live up to the reputation of a mid-range team, the Badgers weren’t like a team that seemed to be on the rise lately. Losing hard street games is one thing, but this was nowhere near. Maybe coach Greg Gard has to steal a page from the painter’s playbook and question the tenacity of his players.

Justification: It’s not the first time that the boilers have been surprisingly strong – the only win in four previous games was a 29-point Michigan home win of No. 8. Why is this team in the bottom row of the Big Ten and not able to be consistently effective? Purdue has another month to figure that out and try to do something of a so-so season.

Wisconsin: Monday in Iowa.

Purdue: Tuesday at Rutgers.

