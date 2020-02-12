NEW YORK (AP) – It’s a love story that starts with Spud’s MacKenzie.

And this story of puppy love – and human romance – opens a new chapter on television on Tuesday night at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. It is the first time that a bull terrier named Vinny is there for him with its owner Grace Thomas.

“I think if you have a passion for it, it works,” said Thomas, who belongs to a minority of people who show their own dogs in Westminster and have not yet had a career in dealing with dogs.

The sociable Vinny was named the best colored bull terrier on Monday (all white ones can be seen separately), an award that he won last year with a professional handler. He can try to become a top terrier on Tuesday night, and if he does, he’ll get the most out of the show crown.

The story goes like this: Thomas fell in love with bull terriers after seeing Spuds, the party animal of the Bud Light advertising of the late 1980s, but it took some time before she bought one. When she finally did it in 2001, the breeder urged her to show the puppy.

Thomas didn’t know what it was going to do, but it was a game to try. So she watched, asked questions, learned the ropes.

“People think everything is fun. It’s a lot of work,” said Thomas from Napa, California. She said it takes a lot of conditioning and attachment to make a dog sparkle in the show ring.

Owner handlers in Westminster are often overshadowed by professional star handlers, some of whom started out as children when they competed.

“It is difficult to have confidence when you are with a group of professionals, but you can do it,” says Thomas. “Many people believe that only professionals can win, and that’s not true. If you have a good dog, your dog will win.”

For all their professionalism and experience, they and some other owners feel that they are bringing something of their own to the exhibition ring: their dog.

“The bows are nice, but it’s the trip you’re taking your dog on,” said Diana Gerba of Menlo Park, California, on Monday after showing her Tibetan Spaniel Marco in Westminster. “The bond is really strong between him and me.”

However, Thomas notes that there are other challenges too – like juggling dog shows with a full-time job in the human resources department before retiring last year. But her professional background helped a bit.

In H.R., she notes: “You have to learn to deal with all types of characters, and bull terriers are characters. And show people too. “

An exhibition person, Robert Thomas, became a particularly large part of their history.

They met in a show ring in 2015. He was the judge.

“He fell in love with my dog,” she says.

Yes, “the dog was there first,” she says with a laugh.

About a year after this show in 2015, the two started talking about dogs. “And from there it just grew,” says Grace Thomas. They married in 2018.

“I teased her, you know,” I only started seeing you because I wanted your dog, “her husband jokes. He puts all jokes aside, he calls their relationship” the best thing that ever happened to me. “

He gave her a puppy for her birthday almost three years ago.

Now this puppy, Vinny, could bring the couple a present for Valentine’s Day in Madison Square Garden.

This story has been corrected to clarify that this is the first time in Westminster that the dog is being handled by its owner, although the dog has previously been demonstrated there with a professional handler.

