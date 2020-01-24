advertisement

Lord Jamar and Eminem The horns were blocked years ago, and this struggle will continue in 2020. After Slim Shady hit the Nubian rapper brand, Jamar fired back in his typically colorful way.

On Eminem’s newest album Music To Be Murdered By, Detroit Wordsmith gathered three-quarters of Slaughterhouse (without retired Joe Budden) on the track “I Will”, and Em’s closing verse contained a long series of bars targeting God Jamar.

From “I will”:

Enter my house of horrors with a thousand floors

I have a crown of thorns, but it doesn’t fit around the horns

But I think it’s a good deal

I am more than you expected and I am far worse

As a Bar Lord Jamar verse

Nothing means more than respect, so when I swear

You could say I swore to protect myself

I have my picture timeless or ruthless

A never-war that claims rap when it’s not yours

If it were someone’s house, G Rap and Rakim would wipe you

Run-DMC would get you to wash the sink

Yes, your group was out of the chain, but you were the weakest link

Through the YouTube series by DJ Vlad, Jamar used selected terms to signal his longstanding aversion to Em. After humorously mocking Eminem’s “Stepdad” song and saying it was him, Vlad intervened in the verse “I will” and from there it went on.

“I know what that damn ass said,” said Jamar. “And? And what? I’m still intact. Guess what? Mawf * ckas still can’t hear that in the hood. Nobody came to me in the hood and said,” Yo, I just heard this Eminem song where he attacked you. “

Check out Lord Jamar shooting back at Eminem’s “I’m going” verse.

–

Photo: Getty

