NEW YORK (AP) – The New York Islanders remained in control after losing a three goal lead towards the end of the third half. They just went out and regained the advantage of taking a big win against a rival in the charging division.

Ryan Pulock scored the decisive goal with a 41 second lead and the islanders recovered to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 Tuesday night.

The Flyers were 3-0 down after 20 minutes but scored two goals in the second half and converted Sean Couturier’s goal 1: 32 minutes back to a carom. Pulock came through with his big shot just 51 seconds later.

“You don’t want to see that, but we knew we had time,” said Pulock. “We had to regroup and sit back on it and we went out and had a good shift.”

Josh Bailey, Jordan Eberle and Leo Komarov each had a goal and an assist, and Matt Martin also scored to help the islanders win for the fifth time in eight games (5-1-2). Mathew Barzal had three templates.

“No matter how the game goes, we’ll stick to the process,” said New York coach Barry Despite. “There is no panic on our bench. We react at the right time and we did it again tonight.”

Semyon Varlamov stopped 35 shots when New York defeated his Metropolitan Division rival for the third time in three games this season. The Islanders, who split their home games between the Nassau Coliseum and the Barclays Center, improved to 7-0-3 in Brooklyn.

Travis Konecny ​​and Robert Hagg also scored goals for the Flyers, who lost for the fourth time in 12 games (8-3: 1). Claude Giroux and Scott Laughton each had two assists, and Brian Elliott ended with 20 saves.

“It’s frustrating,” said Elliott. “The boys fought back. I thought if we worked overtime we would win it.”

Komarov had an empty corner in the final seconds to seal the win.

The islanders, third in the Metropolitan Division, were two points behind second-placed Pittsburgh, who had lost to Tampa Bay in extra time. New York extended its lead by three points ahead of Philadelphia, which holds the Eastern Conference’s second wild card.

“The regulation was huge,” said islander captain Anders Lee. “There are many three-point games and you certainly don’t want to see them in your division.” That was a big additional win. “

After beating Washington 5-3 on Monday evening, the islanders are only five points behind the capitals.

“It was a great two days for us,” added Lee.

Varlamov scored 10 saves in the first half, 12 in the second and 13 in the third, winning for the second time in seven starts (2-4-1).

Warlamow’s Philippe Myers shot failed at a 5:44 rush that kept New York’s 3-0 lead and chants of “Var-ly! Var-ly! “Out of the crowd.

The aviators then scored twice in 2:22 to get inside one.

Konecny ​​shot a shot from the left that defeated Varlamov for the 19th time and met Philadelphia 3-1 at 9:34 a.m.

Hagg plunged into the net and hit the rebound from Claude Giroux, who still needed just under eight minutes in the middle. It was the second defender of the season and the first since January 8 against Washington.

With the Islanders in the game’s first power play, Varlamov made an excellent stop at Michael Raffl’s attempt to hold the lead at 3:42.

The islanders scored three goals in 7:51 to take the lead.

Bailey opened the scoring at 7:45 a.m. when he fired a Barzal pass from the top of the left circle. The puck was deflected off the Tyler Pitlick stick in Philadelphia and under the crossbar of Bailey’s twelfth.

Martin made it 2-0 when he hit Leo Komarov 2-1 from the right and stayed 8:47 in the first game. It was the fifth time in the season and the second time in four games. Komarov got his 100th career as an assistant.

After sustained pressure in the offensive zone, the islanders extended their lead by 4:24 in the opening phase when Eberle rebounded the rebound from Barzal’s backhand for the tenth time.

“We had a great start. … We put them back into the game, so to speak, and allowed them to do what they did, “said Trots. “I thought we did the third section pretty well. We knew they would come. “

NOTES: Islander C Casey Cizikas left the pitch with an obvious knee injury after colliding with Philadelphia’s Ivan Provorov at the start of the first round. Cizikas never returned. … Eberle has five goals and two assists in 19 games against Philadelphia. … The islanders won the first two matches, 5-3 on October 27 at the Nassau Coliseum and 4-3 on November 16 at the Philadelphia shootout. The teams ended the season on March 24 in Philadelphia. Giroux has 37 assists and 55 points in 52 games against the islanders.

Flyer: In Florida on Thursday evening and in Tampa Bay on Saturday to end a trip with three games.

Islanders: On Thursday evening in Nashville to open a four-game trip.

