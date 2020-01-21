Public exams: teachers, officials hope for an increase in the state rankings

advertisement

With less than two months to go for the public exams, teachers and education officials are hoping for an increase in state rankings for the Coimbatore district this year.

In 2019, the district ranks fourth in the state in class XII public surveys with a pass rate of 95.01. The district became 14th in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) study for Class X with a pass rate of 96.44. In class XI public exams, the Coimbatore district was in third place last year with a pass rate of 97.67.

T. Arulanandam, member of the state body of the graduate teacher association Tamil Nadu High Higher Secondary School, said there was a good chance of improving outcomes in Class XII with the introduction of internal grades and reduction in grading grades. “Previously, students wrote for 200 points. Now, for physics, chemistry, botany, and zoology, they will write for just 70 points, “he said. This could be an advantage for the students and enable them to score better, according to Mr. Arulanandam, who is also a teacher is in a city-supported school in the city.

This year, students of Class V and Class VIII are faced with public exams for the first time. According to an education official, the schools have collected the data from students who study in Class V and Class VIII in all four education districts (Coimbatore, Perur, SS Kulam and Pollachi) and have started to upload it into the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) ) portal.

Allaying fears expressed by parts of parents and teachers, the official said that class V and VIII students would not be detained or “failed” based on the performance in these exams. “There is no pressure from students and teachers,” the official claimed, adding that these exams would help students strengthen their base as they went to higher classes.

Following a similar opinion, Mr Arulanandam said that it would help students to be “serious” for class IX exams from next year. “This is the first time in nearly 10 years that Class IX students are required to study the entire syllabus for the exams and they struggle,” he said, because until last year the students were used to only terminology exams. Mr. Arulanandam said, however, that the Department of School Education should provide sufficient clarity about the question paper pattern for the public exams to remove confusion in the minds of students.

Regarding the uncertainty about the exam center for classes V and VIII, the officials said no announcement had yet been made by the Department of School Education. Class V and VIII students would usually not be instructed to write the exams at other schools, the official said.

Another education official said the schools had been instructed to focus more on Class X to improve the SSLC rankings, with special classes and revision tests for the students. “They will write three revision tests prior to the public exams,” the official said, with each exam testing the students in the full syllabus.

Class XI and Class XII students would write two revision tests prior to the public exams. Students in classes X, XI and XII are also preparing for the practical exams to be held on 3 February.

P. Ayyanan, Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer, said the public exams for classes X, XI and XII would improve. “There will be a topic-based assessment meeting for school principals and teachers to discuss the improvement of results,” he said.

