Georgia May Gilbertson

Ramsey Crescent, Flaxmere, where a 4 year old boy was seriously injured.

While a four-year-old boy is at Starship Hospital in Auckland, anger in Flaxmere reaches its boiling point, and many use social media to abuse the family.

But the Flaxmere City Council, Henare O’Keefe, urges residents not to “take matters into their own hands”.

The boy, who lived on Ramsey Crescent, was brought to Starship Hospital in critical condition on January 29. The police have not arrested because there is insufficient evidence.

As of Thursday morning, the boy remained in a stable condition, said a DHB spokesman from Auckland.

Peter Meecham

O’Keefe said he was aware of the boy’s family’s abuse on social media and urged people to stop the activity.

“There are many keyboard warriors out there, but people have to withdraw and let the police do their job. People shouldn’t take matters into their own hands,” said O’Keefe.

“No abuse of social media will help. The more this happens, the more those responsible will hide. It is time to withdraw and let the police do it.”

RNZ / Anusha Bradley

On Wednesday evening, the Flaxmere community gathered for a karakia to honor the injured boy and other children who are suffering from those who should protect them.

Police officer in charge, Detective Inspector Mike Foster, described the boy’s injuries as some of the words he has ever seen.

If the boy survived, he was expected to be disabled.

“The child has suffered a number of injuries – whether it happened during one incident or in the days that follow, we are not sure – we are working on it,” said Foster.

“We have to gather all the information first, and there is some important information that we currently lack – we will certainly not do anything at the moment.”

Hundreds of people gathered in Flaxmere Park on Wednesday evening to pray for the child.

Nanny Moewaka, who lives in Flax, said the intention was to spread and share love in his hopeful recovery.

“We had children who all played among us, so we kept it there,” she said.

“It was tremendous, we had pastors from all different cities, lots of people came to send love, blessing and light to the little boy, and I said the last closing prayer.”

The meeting ended at around 9:00 p.m. with two hakas performed in honor of the boy.

“Everywhere children wrote messages to the little boys, all of which are sent to Starship Hospital. There were about three or four tables with children writing notes.”

“People spoke pretty firmly about the situation. Love our families, love our women, come and talk and share.”

Information can be forwarded anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111, or you can call Hawke’s Bay CIB at (06) 873 0524.