A million Little Things fans interested in Psych 2 will take a double shot as Allison Miller – who plays Maggie for James Rodays Gary in the ABC drama – has been revealed as part of the TV movie sequel.

According to our sister site Deadline, Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor) and Kadeem Hardison (A Different World) are also on board of Psych 2.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home is a premiere of the upcoming Peacock streaming service and sees Gus and Shawn (played by Roday and Dule Hill) return to Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) when he joins is mugged and leaves for the dead, after which he begins to see “impossible” events in his recovery clinic.

In their study, the synopsis says: “Shawn and Gus are forced to find their way around the personal, professional and possibly the supernatural. “Separated from their new life in San Francisco, our heroes are unwelcome in their old territory because they secretly unravel a twisted suitcase without benefiting the police, their relatives or the Bay Area’s high-quality sourdough bakeries. What they discover will change the course of their relationships forever. “

Psych 2 also brings back series veterinarians Maggie Lawson (as Julia), Kirsten Nelson (as Karen) and Corbin Bernsen (as Henry).

As for the new faces, Miller will play an entrepreneur whose business ideas hinder Shawn and Gus’ investigation. Chalke will play Lassie’s fast-talking nurse, who will bond with Gus. Schiff is the founder of Lassie’s high-end recovery center. and Hardison plays a patient whose condition worsens remarkably after admission.

The Peacock streaming service will start nationwide on July 15th. You can find details here.

