Prowling cat decimates striped dotterel colony for the second breeding season

A lonely cat is supposed to be responsible for another disastrous breeding season in a confused native Shorebird colony.

A lone youngster was tagged this season at the Eastbourne Striped Dottery Colony, the only survivor from 14 litters that were located along the approximately 300-foot stretch of beach on the east coast of Wellington Harbor in Lower Hutt.

Parker Jones, coordinator of the Mainland Island Restoration Organization (MIRO), said it looked like a homely tabby cat, repeatedly caught on camera and terrorizing the colony, all but the eggs and chicks wiped out. It is believed that the same cat had been responsible for the predation of the colony last year, when not a single bird born on the site survived.

The cat had avoided a live catch on the beach. A capture program that targets most other mammalian predators protects the colony.

Ground breeding birds, classified by the Department of Conservation as nationally vulnerable, usually lay three eggs per nest.

Many of the dotted pairs had restarted two or three times and Jones said it had been difficult for volunteers to monitor the site to see the chicks disappear overnight.

AILSA HOWARD

Conservationists believe that a single cat is responsible for everything except the wiping out of eggs and chicks in the striped dotted colony in Eastbourne this breeding season.

The dotterels had left the colony early this year, which Jones said was proof that the adults, who did not seem to be destined, had given up the season.

“We should still see chicks running around now.”

The nearby colony in Baring Head had been much more successful, Jones said, with four or five toddlers from six litters. There were probably more that were not counted.

It was unclear whether the only youngster from Eastbourne was still alive. “We won’t know before we catch it again,” said Jones.

MIRO refused to release images or photos of the cat and said that he did not want to make a witch hunt for the responsible cat.

PARKER JONES / DELIVERED

Striped dotterels lay their eggs on the shore and use camouflage as the main defense against predators.

“There is no law against cats that are outside at night and there is no law against cats that eat native birds,” Jones said.

Department of Conservation Endangered Species Ambassador Erica Wilkinson said cats were natural hunters and both wild and domestic cats were a threat to native wildlife.

She said that New Zealand had one of the highest cat ownership rates in the world and that there were things people could do to minimize their pet’s impact on conservation efforts.

A responsible petowner meant that cats were sterilized and mircochipped, and knowing where they were at night, she said.

123rf

Endangered species ambassador Erica Wilkinson says that sterilizing, microchipping and tracking where cats are at night can help prevent pets from becoming vermin.

