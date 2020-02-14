No. 10 Seton Hall (18-6, 10-2) vs Providence (13-12, 6-6)

Dunkin ‘Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 8 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Seton Hall is a difficult challenge for Providence. Providence has won two of their six games against high-ranking opponents this season. Seton Hall came up short in an 87-82 home game against Creighton in his last game.

LOTS OF EXPERIENCE: High-level executives were issued for both teams. Alpha Diallo, David Duke, Luwane Pipkins, Nate Watson and Maliek White have together scored 72 percent of Providence’s goals this season. For Seton Hall, Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have together accounted for 52 percent of the team’s total points in the last three games. He also made 79.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Providence is 0-6 this year if it scores 61 points or less, and 13-6 if it scores 62 points or more.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The brothers are 11-0 if they keep opponents 40 percent or worse off the field, and 2:12 if opponents shoot better. The pirates are 12-0 if they keep opponents at 66 points or less, and 6-6 if opponents exceed 66 points.

DID YOU KNOW THAT Providence ranks first among the Big East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.7 percent? The brothers have an average of 13.4 offensive boards per game.

