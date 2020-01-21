Provide God's gift; that is holiness, says Pope Francis

advertisement

Pondering how God chose King David, the youngest and least worthy of his brothers, Pope Francis invited us to consider that we are Christians only because of the grace of God. “When God chooses, he shows his freedom and how he releases,” said the pope in his sermon at Casa Santa Marta.

Francis invited those present to wonder: “Why did God choose us?” “Well, because we come from a Christian family or a Christian culture …” But no. Many from a Christian family and culture reject the Lord and do not love him. But why are we here chosen by the Lord? “

The Holy Father answered that we are all chosen by God because of his free goodness, not because of any merit.

“The Lord has chosen us freely. We have paid nothing to become Christians. We priests and bishops have not paid anything to be a priest and bishop, “he said.

‘To be a Christian, to be baptized, to be ordained a priest and a bishop, is pure gratitude. The gifts of the Lord were not purchased. “

The pope further said that providing this undeserved gift is the way to holiness.

We must provide this gift so that it is not lost. We were all anointed by the Lord’s choice; we must provide for this anointing that has made us Christians [in baptism], that has made us priests, that has made us bishops [through holy orders]. This is holiness.

Finally, the pope said that the greatest of all the gifts of God is God himself, the Holy Spirit.

When the Lord chose us, he gave us the Holy Spirit. And this is pure grace. This is pure grace. Without our merit.

