Proved 5 times that Stevie Nicks is a country girl

In recent years, Fleetwood Mac has become the band du jour for many country artists; in fact, Little Big Town and the Highwomen have both done live covers of “The Chain”, while the MusiCares tribute to the 2018 band Brandi Carlile, Alison Krauss and Jerry Douglas, the Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban and LBT again paid tribute to the classic rockers.

It is easy to see why country artists are attracted to Fleetwood Mac: the group’s hearty songwriting and lyrical themes – heartbreak, relationships breaking up, being a dreamer – fit well with traditional country songs. Moreover, there is more than a bit of popular influence in the music of Fleetwood Mac, which explains why they are Americans patron saints.

Of course much of this influence has to do with songwriter and singer Stevie Nicks, who came to Fleetwood Mac with her then friend Lindsey Buckingham at the end of 1974. Nicks grew familiar with country when she worshiped her grandfather AJ Nicks, who was an aspiring country and Western singer-songwriter.

“He left his family and took freight trains and traveled everywhere, played in bars and supported himself by playing pool,” Nicks Interview told in 1995. “So my mom and dad thought,” Well, there she goes. She’s going to walk downstairs the same way as her grandfather. “And luckily I became a little more successful than he was.”

Nicks has certainly been enormously successful, both solo and with Fleetwood Mac – and in both the rock and the rural world. Read on to remember five times that she “went to the country”.

“After the Glitter Fades” hits the Country Charts In 1981, Nicks stepped away from Fleetwood Mac and released the solo LP Bella Donna. The album produced four Top 40 hits, including ‘After the Glitter Fades’, a song dominated by pedal steel and sighing piano. The song also moved to other Billboard charts: on July 3, 1982, “After the Glitter Fades” peaked at number 70 on the Hot Country Singles charts. In perhaps the biggest compliment Nicks could have received for her songwriting, Glen Campbell cut a version of the song for the 1984 Letter to Home.

Stevie Nicks Teams Up (a lot!) With Lady Antebellum In 2013, Lady Antebellum and Nicks worked together for an episode of CMT’s Crossroads in which they found that they are all tackling Lady A hits (“Need You Now”, “Love Don’t Live Here”) and Fleetwood Mac classics (“Rhiannon”) , “performed”) Gold Dust Woman, “” Landslide “) and Nick’s solo hits (” Edge of Seventeen “). The following year, Lady A engaged Nicks for a new version of their song” Golden “, not in the lastly because the harmonies and the subdued folk atmosphere of the song certainly reflect the Fleetwood Mac blockbuster Rumors from 1977. To be on the safe side, Nicks also joined Lady A to exclude “Golden” and her Mac classic “Rhiannon” during the ACM Awards 2014.

Stevie Nicks Covers Tom Petty With Charles Kelley When Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum stepped on his own feet for The Driver from 2016, he tapped a familiar voice to help him on a melancholic, beautiful cover by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers ‘Southern Accents’: Nicks. The Fleetwood Mac member, who often collaborated with Petty, added her usual inimitable harmonies and leads to the song.

Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow and Nicks “Prove You Wrong” Sheryl Crow’s most recent album, Threads, 2019 is a star-studded affair with a who’s-who of musicians. One of the many highlights: Maren Morris and Nicks join Crow for the easy (but powerful) “Prove you are wrong.” That is of course not the only time that Nicks and Crow have worked together: the first also tuned in to the songs “Kom op, Kom op” and “You’re not the only one”.

Stevie Nicks celebrates New Year’s Eve with Keith Urban When Keith Urban was leading a massive New Year’s Eve concert in Nashville, he released Nicks for performances of her solo hit “Stop Draggin,” My Heart Around, and “Second Hand News” by Fleetwood Mac. The collaboration also gave Urban the chance to show off some of his best Lindsey Buckingham-like guitar licks – a great bonus indeed!

