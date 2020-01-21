advertisement

The police booked ten protesters for trying to burn actor Rajinikanth in image at the Tiruppur train station on Tuesday.

They were members of Aathi Thamizhar Peravai, police said. Around 11 am the protesters gathered in front of the Periyar statue near the train station in Rayapuram to protest against Mr. To organize Rajinikanth.

The protest was against the controversial comments made by the actor about Periyar during the 50th anniversary event of the Thuglak magazine on January 14 in Chennai.

The district secretary of the outfit V. Vendhan Mahesh led the protest. While they were preparing to burn the image, the police stopped them and removed them. They were detained at the Tiruppur North police station.

The police registered a case against the ten protesters, including Mr Mahesh, under Sections 141 (Punishment for unlawful assembly) and (Punishment for unlawful restriction) of Indian criminal law.

