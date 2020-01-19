Protects the emojis - Why consumers don't want a beast in their shopping chat

advertisement

There is no denying that the Internet has changed the way we speak. If you look at social media in particular, you’ll see emojis, gifs, hashtags, and newly created words that result from a certain form of online communication. And although brands have followed today’s consumers in speaking to customers, they seem to be misunderstanding.

Here’s something that might surprise you. Consumers don’t really like it when brands are casual and overly familiar with their communication style. They prefer professionalism, and yes, that means even on social media.

The way a company interacts with its customers can impair or impair the ability to build brand loyalty. Even if the product they buy is perfect, the choice and delivery of the product can disappoint them with a below-average customer experience. After all, there are probably a million websites that sell the same thing. The most important battleground will be the experience that buyers have when buying from you.

According to the Zendesk study, customer satisfaction has decreased by an average of 2.2 percent in the past five years, while customer expectations have risen. By setting the right tone for your communication, you can align customer expectations with the service they receive.

In addition, a new study by Zendesk found that 79 percent of UK consumers want brands to communicate professionally. Even among consumers who believed that humor is important for brand interaction, 76 percent wanted to feel like they were talking to a professional. Still, only 21 percent of UK consumers wanted interaction with the brand to feel like they were talking to a friend.

Something is wrong here. Customers are demanding a type of consumer interaction that they are not currently receiving. Why? Because brands adhere to the conventions of the individual communication channels instead of listening and adapting their style to the wishes of their customers – and above all to expectations.

Change channels

When considering the types of communication channels consumers use to communicate with a brand, there is some perception that different communication channels require different styles of conversation.

For example, at one end of the spectrum you have email and phone, both of which are generally considered to be professional forms of communication. At the other end of the spectrum are messenger apps and social media, which are considered a more informal form of communication. While this is true for most things, the differentiation in communicating with brands is not that strong. Regardless of the channel, customers want brands to speak to them professionally.

As part of our research, we conducted an analysis of social listening to accurately assess the conversation between consumers and brands. This included using an AI tool to analyze text and create a personality edition. Then we compared the personalities and the tone of the voices of different brands online. We have found that all of the brands we research have a high level of acceptance, conscientiousness and openness when dealing with customers. They all seemed helpful, cooperative and polite.

However, this is not enough for the customers we spoke to. They expect brands to be professional and human at the same time. And 55 percent of those surveyed considered humor and gifs to be unimportant – an approach that many brands follow.

What leads many companies on the wrong path is the fact that in many cases consumers speak informally with brands, often with emojis. However, our social listening to customers mentioning brands revealed that occasional language was common. However, your expectation is that the nature of the responses received will not take the same tone.

Steps forward

So where can brands align the ship and be more closely aligned with their customers’ expectations? First, it is important that they focus on maintaining a consistent tone across channels. About half of consumers who interact with brands online say that this is important, but brands don’t currently. Our personality analysis shows that the tone of a brand is platform-dependent. Achieving consistency across all platforms makes it easier to plan, manage, and produce the professional tone that consumers prefer.

However, to become more professional, it’s also important to preserve the identity of your brand that makes it unique. 62 percent of people who interact with brands publicly and privately through social media believe that it is very important to feel that they are speaking to someone. Brands should note that professionalism doesn’t mean impersonal.

In addition, with the increasing use of AI in customer interaction via chatbots, customers want to feel like they are talking to someone, even when they are talking to a robot. There is a possibility that they will be deactivated if customer conversations do not feel normal.

Even if the temptation is great, brands should not be happy with the smileys when speaking to customers online. It is essential to get a feel for your customer base and communicate in a way that they like, rather than forcing them to do according to their own preferences. However, the most important thing is to always communicate in good time.

Customers value brands that keep them up to date and make them feel valued. Communication channels will come and go, but one is the ability to appreciate your customers and communicate in a way that proves that you do.

Daniel Bailey, Head of Northwest Europe, Zendesk

