Protection of the Secret Sauce: Bates is preparing for a new role as a recruiting coordinator

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 26.12.2019, 16: 01: 03.0

Todd Bates has been with Clemson since 2017

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Defensive Tackles Trainer

Todd Bates was on the head coach

Dabo Swinney’s kitchen at a Christmas party when Swinney spread the news that Bates should take on the role of the Tiger’s new recruiting coordinator.

The celebration would come later.

Previously, quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter had held this position since 2014 when he took on the role of Jeff Scott. Scott joined USF earlier this month as head coach, and Streeter assumed the position of game coordinator for the Tigers. Swinney knew the perfect man for the job and dropped the news at a Christmas party.

“We were at a Christmas party and he announced the news when I stood there and talked to my wife,” Bates told TigerNet. “He hadn’t told the staff yet, just us. So I said, “Man, people will think I’m crazy because I’m going to scream for joy.” My wife said I shouldn’t have. But I was just excited. ‘

Bates joined Clemson in January 2017 as a defensive coach and quickly became one of the best Tiger recruiters. However, he did not know that he would take on a larger role.

“I had no Idea. We have the saying here that we bloom where we are planted, ”said Bates. “I’m just trying to do the best I can, where my feet are planted, and I’m doing everything I can, so I didn’t really think about it. It was a shock to me too, but it is proof that if you do things right and do it for a long time, the blessing will come. And that’s exactly it, it’s a blessing. “

How does he feel in the role? Part of this will be the protection of Clemson’s “secret sauce”.

“To be real and authentic and sincere is who I am. I am honest and sincere in the way I build relationships, ”said Bates. “It’s not just a four-year period that I build a relationship with a child and they come, it’s a lifetime. It’s the same with Coach Swinney and these employees, and that’s what makes Clemson so special. We’re very picky about the people we hire, and Coach Swinney is very picky about the people he hires. The reason is that it protects this secret sauce and the culture we have here. ”

It’s a job he’s been preparing for since he was a player.

“I am excited and prepared for it. I never had a weekend off to recruit when I was in college, ”said Bates. “Well, I am very experienced in it and have already taken care of recruiting. And I will use my natural gifts. You have to be you. That’s what I will continue to do is who I am and representing Clemson to the best of my ability. “

Increased visibility will be helpful if Bates one day seeks a job as a defensive coordinator or head coach. However, he currently enjoys learning from the best in business.

“When I’m ready. At the moment I am learning a lot when I am only with trainer Swinney and trainer (Brent) Venables and trainer (Jeff) Scott and trainer (Tony) Elliott, and especially with trainer (Robbie) Caldwell, who has some experience with him ” said Bates. “I’m just trying to learn from all these great coaches. That’s all I’m going to do is improve day by day. It’s like training – if you get better every day, you have a chance to win on Saturday. ”

