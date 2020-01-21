advertisement

A recent letter to the editor tried to label Trump as racist, but the argument is flimsy and is based on hatred of President Trump.

Protecting our border is not a racist act. It protects the border from all races that would violate this law. His actions are truthful in contrast to hatred opinions that are not factual. Trump has reduced unemployment among blacks and Hispanic Americans to the lowest level in history. Trump employers include all races in his company, and if he were racist, it wouldn’t happen. No, there is no evidence that Trump is a racist, but there is plenty of evidence that Trump haters call him a racist regardless of the facts.

Larry Moran

Virginia Trace Village

