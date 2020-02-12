Israeli super model Bar Refaeli would do nine months of community service to prevent tax evasion and false tax returns if a draft agreement between her family and the prosecutor is approved. As far as is known, the proposed objection also provides for the model’s mother, Tzipi Refaeli, to serve a one-year and four-month sentence in this case.

Bar Refaeli and her mother are suspected of providing false information to a tax official and hiding information about their relationship with Israel at a time when there were problems with whether she was resident in Israel. The model, her mother, and her father, Rafi, were informed by the prosecutor a year ago that, after prior hearing in connection with the alleged tax evasion, it was approximately 30 million shekels ($ 8.8 million revenue). In the case, no charges were brought.

Refaeli’s parents are also suspected of having laundered money because they allegedly favored accounts whose real beneficiary was their daughter Bar.

The appeal, which is in an advanced stage of negotiation, includes an agreement with Bar Refaeli on all civil claims and would have them pay an outstanding tax assessment and a fine of 5 million shekels. A civil law claim relates to whether the center of her life was in Israel when she was in a relationship with the movie star Leonardo DiCaprio. She had to pay 8 million shekels last April for her income from 2009 to 2010 as a resident of Israel. Another trial regarding their 2011 income has not yet been decided.