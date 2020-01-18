advertisement

RICHMOND, Va. – A coalition that argued for immigrant rights said they no longer want promises, they want the legislation that has long been outdated to be adopted.

The Virginia Coalition for Immigrant Rights met on Wednesday to push for two bills; one to allow undocumented migrants to obtain a driver’s license and the other to make undocumented students eligible for tuition in the state. Such legislation died in previous years.

Sens. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, is a co-sponsor for Senate Bill 643, who removes citizenship and other legal requirements for obtaining a state driver’s license. The driver’s license would not give the recipient legal status, but would prevent a person without a driver’s license from being arrested, which could lead to deportation.

“This is a matter of economic justice, it allows people to be the best they can be and we will fight hard during this session,” Boysko said.

Driving licenses may be required to obtain certain resources, such as credit cards and car insurance. Currently, 13 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico offer driving licenses for undocumented immigrants.

The coalition believes that providing driving licenses to undocumented migrants will make the roads safer because drivers are trained, trained and tested. According to the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis, the three states that adopted these measures at the earliest experienced a 30% reduction in road deaths, compared to a 20% reduction across the country, examining issues affecting low-income residents .

The coalition said the bill will increase state revenue through vehicle registration, license plate and title rights. According to the Commonwealth Institute, allowing undocumented driving to drive would generate between $ 11 million and $ 18 million in revenue from car registration fees, property rights and license fees.

The institute estimated that between 124,500 and 160,800 drivers would apply for Virginia permits within the first two years if immigration status did not play a role.

“One of our key priorities this year is driving licenses for everyone,” said Margie Del Castillo of the Latina Institute for Reproductive Health in Virginia, who led the press event. “People have no access to anything without a driver’s license, they cannot go to the care they need at the doctor, they cannot bring their children to school. That all becomes impossible without having a real license. “

Boysko and senator Ghazala Hashmi, D-Richmond, introduced a bill for on-college tuition for undocumented students living in Virginia. According to Senate Bill 935, students must graduate from a public or private high school or home school program in the Commonwealth and attend this school for at least a year.

Under current legislation, undocumented students are not understandable for tuition unless they are a deferred action for childhood receivers or DACA recipients. The coalition said that students do not ask for special treatment, but rather ask for the same privileges as their colleagues.

DACA was introduced in 2012. Although the program does not guarantee a path to citizenship, it offers undocumented migrants who have entered the US as children the opportunity to work and attend school for two years.

Jorge Figueredo, executive director of Edu-Futuro, a non-profit organization from Northern Virginia who wants to empower immigrant youth and their families, spoke at the conference to argue for in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants.

“In Northern Virginia Community College, tuition for someone outside the state is twice as much as for someone in the state, and at George Mason University it’s three times more,” Figueredo said.

Figueredo said that some students go through school without knowing that they have no papers. They find out when they start applying for university and this is when it becomes a problem for them and their families.

Both accounts are currently in commissions. The last session after the bills to establish driving rights for immigrants died, the Virginia Coalition for Immigrant Rights promised to work on choosing officials who could help their community. Lawyers intend to continue their lobbying efforts and said they have a message for the General Assembly: “Licencias sí, promesas no,” or “licenses yes, promises no.”

From Ada Romano

Capital News Service

.

