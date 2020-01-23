Properties of The Villages contracts that are structured to protect business secrets

advertisement

The Villages’ contracts with the sellers are clearly structured to protect the business secrets that have been built from scratch here in Florida’s friendliest hometown.

A 10-page contract with independent contractors signed by Villages’ former sellers Jason and Angela Kranz and Christopher Day is at the heart of a federal litigation between the trio of fraudulent sellers and The Villages.

Properties of The Villages’ three successful salespeople blew up a bomb on December 16 when they emailed their colleagues that they were suddenly leaving Properties of The Villages. They also announced on social media their intention to start their own real estate company, KD Premier Realty LLC.

The villages have come a long way since the days of the founder Harold Schwartz.

The villages have grown and flourished in the historic side of the villages since the beginning of Harold Schwartz’s mobile home park. His son H. Gary Morse is largely credited with the magic that has turned Harold’s dream into the No. 1 Master Planned Community in the United States.

These hard-won business secrets are essential to protect under the contract signed with each of their sales representatives. It is stated that “The Villages and The Villages properties have invested significant resources, time, energy and money in developing and protecting confidential and proprietary information” and “this information is not readily available through shared sources” that Properties of The Villages maintains “essential relationships with existing customers and certain potential customers”. The sellers undertake not to disclose these valuable business secrets.

Jason Kranz and Christopher Day have reportedly been so successful in selling “dream homes” at The Villages that they have been given street names. Their lucrative sales careers also enabled them to take the occasional trip on the Morse jet.

From the beginning, they were not employed by The Villages, but as an independent contractor. The contract states that “the seller is not an employee because this term is used and defined in the federal law on patient protection and affordable care or in the law on national industrial relations.”

Another important provision in The Villages’ real estate contract with its sellers is the 24-month ban on competition.

It states: “During a period of 24 months after the termination of the contract, the seller may not participate directly or indirectly in a company or a legal person, be it as owner, shareholder, member, employee, representative or consultant, contractor or other affiliated companies of any kind involved in any way with the sale, marketing, leasing, management or the conclusion of sales transactions or the real estate situation in the geographical area called The Villages. “

Finally, the contract indicates that it was signed “freely and voluntarily” and that the seller had the option of having the contract checked “by a lawyer of his choice before it was executed”.

The complete contract can be found under this link: POV purchase contract

