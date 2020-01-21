Proof Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler's feud over Turner & Hooch are still doing well?

advertisement

Is the Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler feud over Turner and Hooch still strong? It certainly seems so when the past month has something to say about it. The dazzling, glamorous world of Hollywood is dramatic, and while it is often the usual culprits who argue and argue about whose ego it is, you get to the point of the news of shared hatred between two actors from time to time ,

Well, this happened last year when it became known that the nice guys from Hollywood, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler, have a beef that has been made for 30 years, and just like we all got over it, the youngest Golden Globes Ceremony took place refreshing our memories.

When Tom Hanks received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which steals all our hearts with his cozy, soothing smile and natural warmth, an incredible montage showed his wonderful career, which he played for the audience. Of course, this included some excerpts from the popular Disney dog ​​film from 1989, in which Henry Winkler sat in the crowd with a disapproving expression on his face.

As we all know, this view was directed towards the film Turner and Hooch, a topic that irritated the beloved Happy Days star and was the battlefield on which the decades-long feud between Winkler and Hanks began. Winkler has spoken about this disgruntled clash, with the actor saying that he and Hanks just couldn’t get along.

“Let’s just say … I got on better with Hooch than with Turner.”

Oh man. It’s no less disappointing than hearing it all the first time. Unfortunately, it sounds like Henry Winkler had a terrible time with the film. The actor / director left production after two weeks.

“I made the film for 13 days and then I was called to Jeff Katzenberg’s (producer) office and he said, ‘Have you got everything with you? Go home.’ I got on well, great with this dog. I love this dog. “

If Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler can’t get along, is there really hope for any of us? Winkler was present at the Golden Globes for his sixth nomination, this time for HBO’s hitman comedy Barry, in which he played an acting coach for Bill Hader’s hit hit, who became an aspiring actor.

Unfortunately, Winkler’s night was already disappointed because he did not accept the award and was then forced to watch his mortal enemy on stage and be celebrated for the icon he is. Maybe Hanks and Wrinklier can reunite and somehow improve with the upcoming Disney + TV remake of Turner and Hooch?

Hanks is now the best supporting actor at the Academy Awards for his appearance in “A Nice Day in the Neighborhood”. It is said that the Disney + film will be restarted for television and will be moderated by the inventor of “Burn”. It seems poor Henry Winkler can’t take a break. This comes to us from the Golden Globes Awards.

