Promo for Harley Quinn Season 1 Episode 9

DC Universe has released a promo for the ninth episode of its adult animated series Harley Quinntitled “A Seat at the Table”, in which Harley spends some time with her ex – The Joker – after becoming a member of the Legion of Doom; check it out here …

After Harley became a newly formed member of the Legion of Doom, she naturally has to spend time with The Joker (ALAN TUDYK). Now that they’re the same, will Harley revert to her old toxic relationship with Gotham’s clown Prince of Crime?

Harley Quinn Performers are Kaley Cuoco as Harley, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Diedrich Bader as Batman, Jacob Tramblay as Robin, Rahul Kohli as Scarecrow, Alan Tudyk as The Joker, Jim Rash as The Riddler, Christopher Meloni as Commissioner Gordon, Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman , Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, Ron Funches as King Shark, JB Smoove as Frank the Plant, Wanda Sykes as Queen of Fables, Vanessa Marshall as Wonder Woman and Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor.

