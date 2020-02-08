WASHINGTON DC (CNA) – Catholic theologian Charles Camosy resigned from the board of the Democrats for Life of America (DFLA) and wrote in a statement Thursday that the extreme support of the Democratic Party for Abortion leaves him “no choice”, than going to his party.

“Anything that suggests that abortion is less than good is now against party orthodoxy,” Camosy wrote in a February 6 column in the NY Post.

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s refusal to limit abortion at any time during pregnancy was the straw for Camosy ”

“If the (democratic) party were willing to take part in the most volatile question of our time with a position that only 13 percent of the population held, it would be time to accept no as the answer,” Camosy wrote.

According to a Gallup poll from 2018, only 13% of Americans believe that abortion should be “generally legal” in the last three months of pregnancy.

Camosy is an ethics professor at Fordham University and has been on the board of Democrats for Life of America since 2014.

At a DFLA conference in 2018, Camosy warned against Pope Francis’ inconsistent application of the “throwaway culture” condemnation. Nobody could use Francis’ “consistent ethics of life” as a justification for supporting abortions.

In a November interview with CNA, Camosy described the Democratic Party’s abortion platform as “as extreme as possible”.

He said he knew “a lot of religious Democrats” who joined the party because of their economic or other family policies.

These voters, “who identify themselves as pro-life voters or at least skeptical of abortion,” are “in fact completely disconnected from what is on the Democratic Party’s platform,” he said.

Camosy wrote on Thursday that he supports many of the Democratic Party’s policies such as paid family vacation, childcare, union rights, the Affordable Care Act, combating climate change, and receiving refugees and immigrants.

“The party gave me no choice but to go,” he said, because it supports abortion. He cited a 2017 meeting between DNC leader Tom Perez and pro-life Democrats at which the party leadership “didn’t take us seriously”.

“When we showed them that pro-life Democrats would beat Republicans in certain districts, it didn’t matter,” he wrote.

“Even when we called for more reproductive choices for women with difficult pregnancies through services such as perinatal hospice care, the party leaders ignored us.”

Camosy made it clear that because of his “broader values” he would not vote Republican and would instead join the American Solidarity Party, which “refuses to compromise on women’s support, protection of prenatal children, and solidarity for working people, as well to work for poor and vulnerable people. “

The Democratic Party has moved to more extreme positions on abortion in recent years. The 2016 DNC platform advocated a “safe and legal abortion” for all women and also supported the financing of the abortion by taxpayers.

2020 Democratic presidential candidates have all called for tax-financed abortion. Some candidates, such as Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) And Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Said that abortion should be left to the mother and the government at all times during pregnancy Do not restrict selection.