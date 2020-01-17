Progress in cleaning up contaminated location in central New Plymouth

advertisement

SUBSIDY MATHEW / MATERIAL

Progress is being made to clean up the contaminated former Barrett St Hospital site in central New Plymouth, shown here in 2018.

Progress is being made in cleaning up the former Barrett St Hospital site in downtown New Plymouth.

The site, the most important property worth $ 5.3 million, has been contaminated with substances such as asbestos and lead for several years.

New Mayor Neil Holdom of New Plymouth wrote an open letter last May to Eugenie Sage, New Zealand Land Information Minister (LINZ), calling on the government to remove the site of contaminated material and non-heritage buildings as quickly as possible.

The former nursing home, the Dawson St gates and the brick wall are all marked as category A heritage objects within the New Plymouth District Council district plan, which protects the structures from demolition.

The demolition of remaining non-heritage structures is currently being investigated and LINZ has requested permission for a product so that stocks of demolition material, including contaminated soil and gravel, can be removed.

After approval, LINZ will tender the work.

In a mailed statement, LINZ Deputy Director of Crown-owned Jerome Sheppard refused to give the cost of the work for commercial reasons.

“Provisional estimates indicate that contract work can take 6-9 months, but this is highly dependent on the weather and should consider the methodological process needed to complete the work safely.

“The site is naturally complex, with multiple historical, potentially dangerous activities on the site throughout its lifetime. Therefore, the site had to be thoroughly investigated to ensure that the history of the site is sufficiently documented.

“LINZ has continued to manage all maintenance and hazards on the site.”

Holdom said he was happy it would happen.

“From our perspective, it goes through a process and LINZ maintains its obligation to remove all contaminated material.

“The sooner it is done, the better, but the main concern was that it would just be abandoned.

“At the moment it is a thorn in the eye and so it is positive. If we have to wait a few months, that will be all right.”

Te iatiawa has the first right of refusal to purchase the site.

