Professor Drexel University accused of using student finance at strip clubs, entertainment

Professor Chikaodinaka Nwankpa of Drexel University was arrested Monday, accused of stealing $ 185,000 in funds for research grants, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced.

Nwankpa is accused of using the money for strip clubs, sports bars, meals and iTunes purchases.

Nwankpa was accused of theft for unlawful use and theft for fraud.

“Mr. Nwankpa wrongly and criminally spent tens of thousands of dollars allocated for his own private pleasure investigations. He has betrayed Drexel University and college-paying students.” Mr. Nwankpa have his day in court and he has to answer for his crimes.

The prosecutor’s office accused Nwankpa of spending more than $ 96,000 on purchases at adult entertainment venues and sports bars, and more than $ 89,000 on purchases in the direction of iTunes, meals, and other unauthorized purchases.

“Nwankpa tried to hide the entertainment costs for adults by claiming that the items were for catering and food, despite the fact that 48% of the 114 individual costs he incurred were incurred at the weekend and 63% were processed between midnight and 2 am “Am,” said the public prosecutor in a statement.

Nwankpa has made the allegedly deceptive purchases from 2010 to 2017.

