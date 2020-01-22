advertisement

For our #BellaNaijaWCW function today we celebrate Simisola “Sim Sima” Ogundowole, an extraordinary product designer and determined in the power of design and technology as tools for improving business performance.

Simisola started her career in engineering as an engineer, but grew up in space as a designer. For her, design helped to address the end user’s problems and to find logical, creative ways to solve them. Simisola has been doing this for more than ten years.

advertisement

Over the years, Simisola has worked as a graphic designer, front-end developer and project / product manager, using the power of design and technology as a means to improve business performance.

We want to contribute to creative, technical innovation and overall business direction by understanding business needs, their impact on productivity, and the ways in which those needs can be met.

She is currently the product designer at BETTY, a community of enjoyable bingo, slot machines and online gaming enthusiasts.

Before that, she was UX / UI and product manager for a software development company in Lagos.

Simisola was the project manager for between 2016 and 2017 TECH + Conference & Expo, one of the largest technical meetings in Africa, where new technology comes to life, new products are launched and innovation comes together.

Simisola holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and electronics Covenant University, and a master’s degree in Computing: Software Technology & Network Management from Robert Gordon University.

Simisola is one of the 50 women profiled by Tech Women Lagos on International Women’s Day 2019, celebrating their career and using their stories to show the next generation of women and girls that careers in technology are possible and diverse, and that there is room for them them is within the industry.

advertisement