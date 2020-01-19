Producers Guild Awards 2020 winners: Complete list

advertisement

The epic drama film by Sam Mendes from World War I from 1917 is the big winner of the Producer Guild Awards of 2020 and was recognized as an outstanding producer of feature films.

At the event in the Hollywood Palladium in 1917, Mendes paid tribute to the producer Pippa Harris, whom he had known since he was 14, as part of his speech. “Working with so many artists, all of whom worked at the peak of their work – under the direction of Roger Deakins, of course – was humble and cheerful and by far the best experience of my professional life,” he added.

Mendes and his team will feel more than optimistic before the 2020 Academy Awards after their recent success. In 1917, for example, they successfully overcame Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and others to receive the award.

Elsewhere, Toy Stoy won the Animated category, Fleabag continued his incredible winning streak, and Apollo 11 is the number one documentary.

The full list of winners can be found below.

Outstanding producer of cinema films

– 1917 (SIEGER)

– Ford versus Ferrari

– The Irishman

– Jojo Rabbit

– Joker

– Knife out

– Little woman

– marriage history

– Once upon a time in Hollywood

– parasite

Outstanding producer of animated films

– Toy Story 4 (WINNER)

– Disgusting

– Frozen II

– How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

– Missing link

Outstanding producer of episodic television – drama

– successor (season 2) (SIEGER)

– Big Little Lies (Season 2)

– The Crown (Season 3)

– Game of Thrones (Season 8)

– Guardian (season 1)

Outstanding producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

– Fleabag (season 2) (WINNERS)

– Barry (season 2)

– The wonderful woman Maisel (season 3)

– Schitts Creek (Season 5)

– Veep (season 7)

Outstanding producer of television series

– Chernobyl (SIEGER)

– Fosse / Verdon

– Real detective

– Incredible

– When you see us

Outstanding producer of television or streamed films

– Apollo: missions to the moon (SIEGER)

– American son

– Black Mirror: Striking Vipers

– Deadwood: the film

– El Camino: A breaking bad film

Outstanding producer of non-fiction

– Neverland leave (WINNER)

– 30 for 30 (season 10)

– 60 minutes (season 51, season 52)

– Queer Eye (Season 3, Season 4)

– Survival of R. Kelly (Season 1)

Outstanding producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

– Last week tonight with John Oliver (season 6) (SIEGER)

– The daily show with Trevor Noah (season 25)

– Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

– The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 5)

– Saturday Night Live (Season 45)

Outstanding producer of game and competition television

– RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 11) (SIEGER)

– The Amazing Race (Season 31)

– The Masked Singer (Season 1)

– top chef (season 16)

– The voice (Season 16, Season 17)

Outstanding documentary

– Apollo 11 (WINNER)

– Advocate

– American factory

– The cave

– For sama

– Honeyland

– A child nation

innovation award

– Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR series – Episode I (SIEGER)

– 20,000 miles under the sea: an interactive adventure

– Artificial

– Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

– bonfire

– Cosmos in us

– Eleven eleven

– First man VR

– How to Train Your Dragon: Fly with toothless VR

– How to Train Your Dragon: The virtual tour of the hidden world

– Interactive play at Sesame Street Land, SeaWorld, Orlando

– Mesmerica

– Tree VR

– You against game

Excellent children’s program

– Sesame Street (season 49) (WINNERS)

– Carmen Sandiego (seasons 1 and 2)

– Green eggs and ham (season 1)

– Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Season 1)

– A series of unfortunate events (season 3)

Excellent sports program

– What’s my name? Muhammad Ali (WINNER)

– Hard Knocks: training camp with the Oakland Raiders (S14)

– Lindsey Vonn: The last season

– Real sport with Bryant Gumbel (season 25)

– SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt (Season 5)

Excellent short-form program

– Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Season 11) (WINNERS)

– Billy on the Street With Billy Eichner

– Born So (Season 5)

– Create Saturday Night Live (Season 3)

– Under a rock with Tig Notaro (season 1)

