Producers are still hungry to bring the continuation of World War II to life ... at some point

advertisement

Both J.A. Bayona and David Fincher were hired as directors for a 2013 sequel World War Z At different times, when Fincher’s repetition of the project * almost * happened before Paramount carried out the plug in early 2019. Budget problems were reportedly to blame, and we haven’t looked at the sequel since.

Which brings us to this week and an interview with Plan B producers Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner. The site asked if a continuation of World War II would ever become a reality, and Kleiner suggested that Plan B hadn’t given up hope yet.

“Someday“Little said the construction site.”We love Max Brooks’ book. We love the universe of it. It doesn’t feel like World War II is over, “

advertisement

The last thing we heard is plan B. Brad Pitt should take on the role of Gerry Lane for the continuation of World War II, but it is always possible that these plans will change when it finally happens.

In 2013, World War II cost $ 540 million at the box office worldwide.

advertisement